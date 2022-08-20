Ryan Gosling is in talks to join Margot Robbie in a new Ocean’s Eleven movie

It seems that Ryan Gosling has taken a liking to working with Margot Robbie, because Both actors could work together again in a new film of the Ocean’s Eleven saga which is already beginning to be developed by Warner, the same studio for which they worked together shooting Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie.

As Deadline reports, Gosling is already in talks to join this new movie in the Ocean’s Eleven saga which, on this occasion, will be directed by Jay Roach, winner of four Emmy awards, and whose script has been carried out by Carrie Solomon, one of the main writers of the series The Good Fight.

On this occasion, the saga will move to the 1960s becoming a prequel of the films starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, although nothing more is known about the project since, at the moment, it is “in development” and has not yet received the definitive green light from Warner Bros.

If Gosling finally decides to embark on this new movie in the Ocean’s saga, it would be the second time he works with Margot Robbie, the actress with whom she has starred in Greta Gerwig’s new film about the Barbie doll, of which it is only known that these two actors play Ken and Barbie, respectively.

In the event that Warner gives the definitive green light to this new film in the Ocean’s saga, it seems that it is confirmed that is not going to continue with the path that it opened in 2018 with the premiere of Ocean’s Eight, in which all members of the group of thieves were women led by Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

At the time of its release, the first Ocean’s Eleven film, starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts, managed to raise more than 450 million dollars worldwidewhich led to two other sequels.