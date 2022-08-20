Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie could meet again in the prequel to “Ocean’s Eleven”

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie they are working together on the movie “Barbie” in its Live Action version and to the extent that the photographs of the actors on the set have been revealed, the expectation is growing to see them on screen.

In the midst of the interest that their next premiere has raised, it has transpired that Gosling and Robbie could meet again on the big screen much sooner than expected for prequel to “Ocean’s Eleven”.

The actor would already be in talks to join the cast of the film directed by Jay Roachfour-time Emmy Award winner, and recognized for his work on “Austin Powers” and “Meet the Parents.”

The project has not yet received the green light and is in the “active development”, as in May of this year, but from Warner Bros they have clear intentions for the production to take place.

From Deadline they reported that the plot would be located in the Europe of the 1960s and that the story would be written by Carrie Solomonalthough the other details remain in absolute reserve.

It was in May of this year when Margot Robbie was confirmed to star in the prequel from the hand of Jay Roach, with whom he previously worked on “Bombshell” (2019).