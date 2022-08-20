Rosco, the hero dog: he gets torn to pieces by a pack of wolves to save his mistress and her mother

The dog continues to be man’s best friend. Even more so when he saves his life. A dog has come to be killed by a pack of wolves in order to defend Brittany and her daughter just arrived in Moss Point, in the south-east ofAlaska. She owns three dogs, Rosco, Smokey and Cardi B, of three different breeds, who quickly realized something was wrong when Brittany got home. Mother and daughters and the three dogs, in fact, were on the beach when something came out of the bushes behind them.

Something suspicious

“Where are the birds?” Because there are no birds, there is no noise, ”I asked my daughter as soon as she got out of the car, she told a local Alaska site. “Something’s wrong, something’s wrong, I feel like we’re being watched,” she added. The three dogs, in fact, were in a state of alert and stared fixedly at the nearby bushes. At some point, Smokey starts chasing an animal. A wolf.

“I start screaming, just screaming, for my dog ​​to come back and within a few minutes, it looked like this wolf was attracting him and they were chasing each other,” the woman said, but her dog was actually chasing the dog. wild animal. One of the wolves, who usually go around in packs, despite the dogs and the screams of the woman, approached, until two dogs, Smokey and Rosco started to attack.

The dogs try to save the two women

“Smokey and Rosco took off, started fighting, then two others came out of the woods and started attacking him, then a third wolf again.” At that point Bettany and her daughter with the smallest dog ran into the car to take refuge and started honking to scare the wolves, while Rosco continued to fight against the pack, to the end of his strength.

While the Hayward family managed to escape, later along with the police and other residents of the Alaskan community they returned to look for Rosco, the hero dog, and only at 1:00 am the police officers were able to find the remains of the dog who sacrificed his life to save his human masters.