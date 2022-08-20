Ronaldo takes the former Juve: official contacts

Cristiano Ronaldo is still willing to leave Manchester United to return to play in the Champions League: contacts with the former Juventus

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo returns to be in question a year after leaving Juventus. Just in this period last year the Portuguese decided to leave the bianconeri to return to Manchester United, where, however, things did not go as expected. On a personal level, last season was excellent, with 28 goals scored, but the ‘Red Devils’ finished in sixth place, staying out of the Champions League.

This was a first step that led the Portuguese to reflect on farewell. Then there was a disappointing transfer market by the English club, which would have definitively convinced CR7 to want to leave the ‘Red Devils’. There have been several teams he has been associated with, but the huge engagement does not make him within everyone’s reach. So surprisingly, a new club appears in his future. Contacts with the former Juventus.

Future Cristiano Ronaldo, contacts with Marseille in progress

The future of the five-time Golden Ball, Cristiano Ronaldo, it could take an unexpected turn. The Portuguese champion would still like to leave the Manchester United in these last days of summer transfer market and the new destination in the future of CR7 could be France.

According to what reported by ‘Sportmediaset’ the agent of Ronaldo, Jorge Mendes, would initiate contacts with the Marseille for the passage of Portuguese in France. In the French club the Portuguese would find two ex Juventus, or the technician Igor Tudor and the sports director Flips. The choice of CR7 could naturally be dictated by the fact that Marseille will participate in the next Champions League, while United will play the Europa League. It will also be necessary to see how the French club will behave on an economic level given that just yesterday the warning from Uefa arrived for having violated the limits of Financial Fair Play. However, the passage of Ronaldo in the French championship would allow us to see again the eternal challenge between CR7 and Lionel Messi, now in his second year in France with the shirt of PSG.