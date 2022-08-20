Robert Downey Jr. pays for the rehabilitation of Armie Hammer

According to the prestigious magazine Vanity Fair, Robert Downey Jr. has helped cover the costs of the rehabilitation of his colleague Armie Hammer, who has been treated for his addictions to substances, alcohol and sex. In a recently published report, it has been revealed that the Iron Man interpreter has paid for a six-month rehab stay in Florida for his co-worker.

At the moment, Downey’s representatives have not come out to deny the statements while Hammer’s lawyer has only commented that he has no news of anything of the sort. However, sources close to the actors said that the Marvel superstar, who has battled addiction himself, is one of the most incredible personalities when it comes to supporting his peers who are fighting the same evils he used to have.

Robert is a beacon for those trying to get out of addictions, and that is why he takes being a role model very seriously, representing a great honor and responsibility. He tries to be really very positive, helping other people is something that gives him strength and that he sees that the strength that sobriety has given him is something that is really worth fighting for.