Ricardo Cadena confesses the secret of Chivas to win and beat Necaxa

The Herd strategist admitted that he had to make several modifications that not only had to do with the players.

The coach of Chivas de Guadalajara, Ricardo Cadena spoke about the secret of success with which they managed to win their first game against Necaxa and go in what way with a 4-0 in the commitment for the Day 10 of the 2022 Opening Tournament, with which they ended the losing streak of eight games without a victory.

The helmsman of the Sacred Flock modified his starting lineup including Sergio Flores from boot above items like Fernando González and Alan Torres, a decision that represented good divisions in the recovery zone of the ball to prevent the Rayos They will cross midfield with the ball under control.

Added to this, Chivas also left aside the line of five defenders to use four in the back with a great performance Jesús Sánchez on the right side and Gilberto Orozco from the left, putting more men in the creation zone where Fernando Beltrán he had greater offensive protection and this was enough to score his goal.

Cadena’s secret for Chivas to win

At a press conference after the victory over the necaxistas, Cadena explained in greater detail the reasons for his decisions both in the tactical strike and in the elections of the players who started the game, because he considers that the order played a transcendental role to leave behind the intermittence they showed in previous meetings.

Poll Do you think Chivas is going up in the tournament? Do you think Chivas is going up in the tournament? Yes, from here to the Liguilla 334 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

“We have been working since the last tournament in different facets and functions and standing as a team to seek effectiveness starting from a defensive order. This game we pose it with a different structure and the boys show the order, concentration and attitude to make the routes that they had to make”, Chain said.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!