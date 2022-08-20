Reviews: Review of “The Perfect Man” (“I’m Your Man”), by Maria Schrader (Amazon Prime Video)

After its premiere in the Official Competition of the Berlinale 2021 (where Maren Eggert won the award for Best Actress), this new foray into the making of the prolific actress Maria Schrader, who won four statuettes at the German Film Awards ( Best Feature Film, Direction, Actress and Screenplay) and represented Germany at the Oscar for Best International Film.

The perfect man / I’m Your Man / Ich bin dein Mensch, Germany/2021). Direction: Maria Schrader. Cast: Maren Eggert, Dan Stevens and Sandra Hüller. Duration: 104 minutes. Available on Amazon Prime Video.



Alma (Maren Eggert) is an anthropologist who leads a team of ancient civilizations researchers at the Pergamon museum in Berlin. Solitary and methodical, our (anti) heroine is convinced to participate in a curious project: to test a robot for three weeks that has been designed to be her ideal partner. The humanoid in question is called Tom (British Dan Stevens) and settles in his home with all the algorithms ready to order her library, ask her to dance, prepare her breakfast, say nice things to her and even have intimate encounters. But she, pragmatic and with a cynical touch, refuses to fall into the nets of that statuesque machine with an air of gallantry, from whom she flees and whom she despises at all times.

Initially, with images of holograms and virtual reality, the director of The giraffe (1998), love life (2007), Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe (2016) and the miniseries unorthodox (2020), which earned him an Emmy award, seems to bet on something rather dystopian along the lines of her/her or even worthy of the series BlackMirror (we could add to bladerunner Y Ex Machina), but then -focusing on the dynamics of the couple- the film becomes more intimate and realistic, with some successful moments of comedy. We will not fall into spoilers but in the development of the film (which wastes Sandra Hüller, the protagonist of Tony Erdman) has a decisive impact, something that comes from “Buenos fucking Aires” (sic).

Beyond a certain temptation at the end of rehearsing a moral, I’m Your Man -shot in the midst of a pandemic- luckily moves away from the most instructive terrain when it comes to addressing philosophical and ethical issues regarding manipulation based on technology, of simulated emotions. Without losing his complexity, without forgetting the inevitable contradictions, Schrader generates a lot of interest and empathy. It is not a brainy essay, but it is quite intelligent and disturbing with respect to that temptation so typical of today’s world to get someone (or something) to satisfy our needs, our desires, our needs, just by pressing a button or giving an order. fantasies and deludes us with calming our deepest anguish.

