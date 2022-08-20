Reveal photos of Angelina Jolie’s injuries from an alleged fight with Brad Pitt in 2016

More details of private jet incident Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie, in 2016, that led to assault accusations being brought against Pitt, have recently been revealed because the actress presented the FBI with photographs showing the injuries she suffered after the alleged altercation with her ex-husband.

The black and white images, which Page Six obtained, look reveal dark marks on Jolie’s hand and elbow.

The report also includes handwritten documents submitted by Angelina, purportedly from her children, that recount accounts of the incident.

The star of the recently released ‘Bullet Train’, who had been drinking during those times, allegedly took Angelina to the bathroom where he “grabbed her by the head and shook her”. He then pushed her against the wall and yelled at her, “You’re screwing this family.”

“The husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted the plaintiff and the childrenwho ‘experienced lasting physical and mental trauma as a result of the assault,’” an FBI incident report detailed.

The two world famous movie stars broke up in 2016 after a 12-year relationship that saw them become a Hollywood super couple nicknamed “Brangelina”.

It is understood that the fight on the plane was supposedly the last straw which triggered the collapse of their marriage.

However, a friend of Brad Pitt told the aforementioned outlet that the FBI will not press the case, despite all the new developments.

“The statute of limitations has passed and they have seen all the information available. There is nothing new here. At that time they considered all of Angelina Jolie’s accusations and did not file any charges. The FBI investigated the incident thoroughly, there is no possibility that they will reopen the case. This is all a concerted effort to smear Brad.”

