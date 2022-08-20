Rehabilitation of the Family Medicine Unit begins in Nuevo Urecho

NUEVO URECHO, Mich., August 19, 2022.- With an investment of seven million 380 thousand pesos, the rehabilitation of the building where the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 52 of Nuevo Urecho was located began, with which the institution responds to a heartfelt demand of the entitled population of this municipality of the hot land of Michoacan and important producer and exporter of mango.

According to a press release, the head of the IMSS Representation in Michoacán, María Luisa Rodea Pimentel, accompanied by the municipal president, Carmen Carrillo Gaytán and the local deputy Reyes Galindo Pedraza, began the work with the aim of rehabilitate the property for said clinic.

Before residents and fruit producers of that region, Rodea Pimentel reported that the property was originally a private house built with adobe, set up as a clinic, which was severely damaged by storms and cyclones last year. .

With the rehabilitation works, he reviewed, the IMSS responds to a true social demand for the right of ownership of said Michoacan municipality from Terra Caliente.

On her occasion, Mayor Carrillo Gaytán expressed the gratitude of the population she represents, to the General Director of Social Security, Zoé Robledo, for responding to an urgent request from her.

The FMU is located on a 536 square meter plot of land and the area to be rehabilitated corresponds to 160 square meters.

It will contemplate comprehensive rehabilitation works in an office, waiting room, access hall, bathrooms for patients and staff, pharmacy and archive, warehouse, healing and toilet area, among others.

The allocation of resources for the rehabilitation of the aforementioned property is part of a total of 41 million pesos in a first stage, which will benefit 34 First Level Care units of the state with the improvement of image and rehabilitation and a second stage that consists in resources in the order of 9.6 million pesos for the improvement of 10 more units.

This motivated the IMSS in Michoacán to thank the general director of the Institute, teacher Zoé Robledo, and Annuar Rubio, head of the Coordination of Conservation and General Services of the Social Security for the approval of referred resources.

This is a historic investment to strengthen the structure of medical units that offer first-level care.