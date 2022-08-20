Reese Witherspoon’s son makes acting debut

After trying his luck in music, Deacon Phillippe, who just turned 18, He has begun to make his first steps in the world of interpretation. Specifically, the young man will be part of the cast of the third season of the Netflix series ‘Never Have I Ever’. Deacon is the second of the two sons of actress Reese Witherspoon and actor Ryan Phillippe, whose marriage broke up in 2006.

The eternal protagonist of ‘Legally Blonde’ is one of her son’s biggest fans, who recently graduated from high school:

Deacon, Reese Witherspoon’s son, on his graduation day.

“I am so proud of the talented, kind and generous man you have become. You light up our hearts,” the actress and producer wrote alongside this image of her son, holding his diploma.

Deacon, a clone of his father, Ryan Philippe

If you were a teenager in the 90s, you might Ryan Philippe was one of your idols. The handsome actor from ‘Cruel intentions’ or ‘I know what you did last summer’ and Reese Witherspoon were one of the hottest couples of the time and they still get along great to this day.

Ryan Philippe and his son Deacon.

From their union Ava was born, who is a nail to her mother, and Deacon, a handsome young man who has inherited his father’s imposing physique.