Reasons for the awakening of Chivas against Necaxa

El Rebaño recovered the punch and we present the causes of the thrashing of the Rayos

Chivas returned to winning ways after 10 games and 102 days of not meeting with victory, Guadalajara thrashed 0 to 4 to Necaxa and he shook off the pressure of one of the worst starts in the institution’s history.

Against this background, at ESPN Digital we present the reasons of the rout of Chivas in view of Necaxa

Zaldívar, goal man for Chivas

After being severely criticized and booed by the fans and even not being summoned by Ricardo Cadena in one day, Angel Zaldivar came from below to become the goal man of Chivasafter in the last three games he has scored a total of three goals, establishing himself as the scorer of the Guadalajara in this championship with tonight’s double.

Alexis Vega retakes the role of generator

The offensive midfielder Guadalajara continues to show his great quality and although the number of goals has not been the best in this tournament, he has established himself as the most important game generator in Chivasafter all the attacking transitions of the rojiblanco team have to go through his feet, becoming the most important element for the Sacred Flock in tonight’s game.

red and white forcefulness

Unlike what happened in other matches of the tournament where Guadalajara I couldn’t find the goal, tonight in Aguascalientes Chivas It was forceful, after the first three shots on the rival’s goal, became the scores that gave him the advantage in the match and later took over the actions of the match.

Necaxa had no answer

After having shown interesting aspects so far in the tournament, Jaime Lozano and his team are still in free fall so far in the championship, after this afternoon’s defeat they added their third consecutive match without victory.