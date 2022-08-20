Rain of fish: why it happened and how the natural phenomenon is explained

There are natural phenomena which, without a doubt, are difficult to explain. One of them is the “rain of fish”a strange event that took place in Honduras and India and caused an impact among the inhabitants of those populations.

The chaotic situation generated commotion in the inhabitants of the Honduran department of Yoro, which has almost 80,000 inhabitants, in July 2021. Also, it happened again at the beginning of August 2022, but in Jagtal, India Rain and blows are also heard. “It’s hail”, some tourist who decided to visit the Central American country or the town of India might think, but no. They are live fish that fall from the sky. Yes, as if it were a science fiction movie directed by Steven Spielberg.

It’s no joke: in Honduras it usually rains fish and the citizens of Yoro – accustomed to this incredible event – take the opportunity to take photos or even eat what fell from the skies. In fact, It is not the only place in the world where this event occurs, which is the subject of study by thousands of scientists and specialists from all over the world who continue to search for answers.. A storm in Jagtial recently battered the city for five days, including fish.

What is the rain of fish and the scientific explanation

The “rain of fish” a weird Meteorological phenomenon that occurs when a small tornado passes over a lake or river, it sucks up the fish that are in the waters and transports them towards a storm cloud, which finally ends up downloading them.

The curious thing about this whole thing is that This event happens between May and July of each year., which leaves scientists speechless when it comes to unveiling the mystery that amazes the entire world. The event is so particular that it has even reached the screen of world-renowned channels such as History Channel Y Discovery Channelwhere specialists analyze the matter.

There is also another type of “rain” of animals

In addition to the “rain of fish”, other types of strange natural phenomena occur in other parts of the world, such as the “rain of frogs”, “rain of spiders”, “crustacean rain”. The latter has taken place in Alicante (Spain), in 2007; while it also occurred in Memphis and Massachusetts (United States), in 1877 and 1953 respectively.