Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate

Today, Saturday, August 19, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1625 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Friday at 20.2068 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2068 – Sell: $20.2068

: Buy $20.2068 – Sell: $20.2068 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,252 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Friday, weight loses the session and the week

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.25 pesos, for $23.87 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.