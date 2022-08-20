Price of the dollar today August 19, peso begins to fall

Today, Friday, August 19, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1914 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 20.1259 per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the last session of the week with a depreciation that brings the exchange rate with the greenback to a level of 20.22 pesos per unit.

International economic data stands out for this day, such as the high inflation in Germany pressured by energy sources such as electricity with a rise in producer prices of 37.2%, while in the United Kingdom consumer confidence plummeted 3.4% at the annual rate.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1259 – Sell: $20.1259

: Buy $20.1259 – Sell: $20.1259 HSBC : Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.34

: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.34 Banamex : Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.71

: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.71 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.83 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.83 – Sale: $20.75 Banorte: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.39 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.77- Sale: $20.53

Purchase: $19.77- Sale: $20.53 IXE: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.38

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.38 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.19

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.19 Monex: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.34

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $20.50 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.07

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.07 Exchange: Purchase: $19.6761- Sale: $20.6866

Purchase: $19.6761- Sale: $20.6866 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.72

As for the bitcoinis currently at $21,522.0 trending down in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.31 pesos, for $23.89 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

