Pools of murky, dark, blood-stained water

John Cheever, one of the storytellers most lucid and literary exquisite Americans of the last century, began his famous story The swimmer defining the toxic leisure of the upper class. “It was one of those summer Sundays… they all sit down and say: I drank too much“. Ned Merrill decides to return to his house through the private pools of his neighbors in a desolate descent into hell. The film adaptation signed by Frank Perry —although it was completed by Sydney Pollack—, with a very powerful Burt Lancaster, revealed that sometimes a swimming pool may not be the best summer plan.

Joe Gillis thought that for him it was a great plan not only for the summer, but also for the future. But now he’s floating face down in the pool at Norman Desmond’s mansion. “Well, this is where you came in. Back in that pool again, the one I always wanted. Now it’s dawn, and I must have been photographed a thousand times. Then they got a couple of garden shears and pulled me out, very gently. Funny how kind people are to you once you’re dead. It was the voice of the dead Gillis himself, narrating the six months that had taken him there. Before, another voice, he had clarified that it was the body of a screenwriter who “He always wanted a pool. Well, he finally got one. Only the price turned out to be a bit high.”

Joe Gillis floats face down in the pool at Norman Desmond’s mansion in ‘Twilight for the Gods’.

Billy Wilder portrayed the perversion of Hollywood, the illusions and the starry egos of its stars in twilight of the gods (1950), an indisputable masterpiece, with William Holden, Gloria Swanson and Erich von Stroheim, imposing, overwhelming. Those characters and their world overflowed cynicism and darkness descending that “palace staircase”.

cloudy waters

Mud and falsehood distilled Alain Delon, Romy Schneider, Maurice Roney and Jane Birkin in The pool (1969), a film in which Jacques Deray traced the darkest paths of desire. A disturbing scene in the pool of the house on the Côte d’Azur where everything was happening opened the door to a story, with a police element included, in which the competition between the two men was unleashed and the filmmaker explored the perversion of the feeling of possession in relationships. The actors shot in French and another version in English and both were successful. In 2015, Luca Guadagnino signed his own free version of this story in blinded by the sunwith Ralph Fiennes, Tilda Swinton, Matthias Schoenaerts and Dakota Johnson.

A sequence from ‘Blinded by the Sun’.

And more, François Ozon in 2003 made his own film titled The pool, with Charlotte Rampling and Ludivine Sagnier, in which the former, a writer of mystery books, has traveled from London to the south of France, to spend a few days at her publisher’s house, rest and gather ideas for a new novel. She did not expect to find the daughter of her host there. The woman is absolutely fascinated by the girl, a young predator. Rampling deservedly won the European Film Award for Best Actress that year.

beautiful people misbehaving

Lots of beautiful rich people behaving not particularly well or facing themselves is what inhabits these pools of cinema. To that chlorinated water, but infected with jealousy, turbidity, amorality and treacherous inclinations, we could also throw somewhere (2010), a film with which Sofia Coppola won, this time undeservedly, nothing less than the Golden Lion in Venice.

Portrait of a Hollywood star who lives in a hotel, Johnny Marco (Stephen Dorff), and who realizes that he does not really have anything valuable in his personal life. The meaning of his existence came with the appearance of his eleven-year-old daughter, Cleo (Elle Fanning). The film, shot with a certain intention, was going nowhere, but it had a nice scene of father-daughter encounter diving into the pool water from the hotel to the rhythm of the Julia Casablancas song, I’ll try anything Once. “Sit me down / shut me up / I’ll calm down / and deal with you.”

Talent in abundance in the cinema

Where talent was seen in abundance was in the movie boogie nights (1997), of Paul Thomas Anderson, who marked a portentous sequence shot in a swimming pool. The stars and workers of the late 70’s porn industry enjoying the water and party at the house of director Jack Horner, played by Burt Reynolds in one of the best jobs he ever did.

Sequence of ‘Boogie Nights’, by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Quentin Tarantino put a great swimming pool for Leonardo DiCaprio in his Los Angeles mansion, next to that of Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate, in Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood. There was Rick Dalton floating on a plastic deckchairwith a drink in hand, when Brandy, a member of the manson family, and he was launched in search of a flamethrower to burn her alive. A glorious hell broke loose, hilarious and with the unmistakable seal of the filmmaker.

On a mat on the water was also Benjamin, Dustin Hoffman in The graduate (Mike Nichols, 1967), while playing Sounds of Silence, by Simon & Garfunkel, and he thought about the emotional turmoil he had sunk into. And music and water surrounded Esther Williams as she rehearsed choreography in the pool at mermaid school (George Sydney, 1944).

Dustin Hoffman in ‘The Graduate’.

And to corroborate that the swimming pool may not be the best summer plan, the liters of blood and the record of bodies devoured and torn apart by the insatiable piranhas from Joe Dante’s solo debut. Piranha (1978), with a script by none other than John Sayles, stained a summer session in the pool with red and horror. Filmed almost entirely at the Aquarena Springs theme park in San Marcos, Texas, the scene was a finishing touch for that gore festival.