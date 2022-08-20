Police declare a no-fly zone on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s wedding in Georgia

Ads

More on: ben affleck Bennifer’s “plantation-style” wedding venue’s controversial past At last: Preparations underway for Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s Saturday night wedding Here’s why Ben Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner will miss her wedding with Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s wedding with fireworks and live music

Security was strengthened at Ben Affleck’s plantation-style estate in Georgia ahead of his second marriage to Jennifer Lopez, as the actor secured a permit deeming the property a no-fly-zone for their entire celebration of their celebration. , reports the Daily Mail.

The permit applies to all areas within a three-mile radius of the home.

Other security measures include a police car parked at the facility’s entrance, with security guards handing out wristbands to guests who have been confirmed on the couple’s “Master Production” list.

The river behind the property is also patrolled by security boats, and weeks ago large security gates were installed at the end of the four-mile road leading to the Affleck estate.

Affleck secured permission after photographers have already taken several shots of the property’s money.

Photogs captured many photos of the property before Affleck obtained a permit to secure his property as a no-fly zone.

BACKGRID

Photogs captured many photos of the property before Affleck obtained a permit to secure his property as a no-fly zone.

BACKGRID

Photogs captured many photos of the property before Affleck obtained a permit to secure his property as a no-fly zone.

BACKGRID

Photogs captured many photos of the property before Affleck obtained a permit to secure his property as a no-fly zone.

BACKGRID

Ad Up Next Close Pregnant Heidi Montag trains on the beach in a hot bikini The reality star didn’t appear bothered by her pronounced baby bump… 4

View presentation

Back Continue Share: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Flipboard WhatsApp Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to copy URL Advertising August 20, 2022

The “Selena” star, 53, and Affleck, 50, arrived in Georgia earlier this week before their wedding. The couple were photographed with their children shopping in Savannah before the big day. The brother of “Deep Water” actor Casey Affleck was also seen arriving in town, stopping in Dunkin ‘for a cold beer.

Other confirmed guests include Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Drea de Matteo.

Security has registered guests and suppliers who have been confirmed on the couple’s “Main Production” list.

BACKGRID

Security has registered guests and suppliers who have been confirmed on the couple’s “Main Production” list.

(Kevin C. Downs for The New York

Ad Up Next Close Pregnant Heidi Montag trains on the beach in a hot bikini The reality star didn’t appear bothered by her pronounced baby bump… 2

View presentation

Back Continue Share: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Flipboard WhatsApp Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to copy URL Advertising August 20, 2022

On Friday night, however, Ben’s mother was rushed to the hospital after falling off a pier on the estate.

Lopez and Affleck got married for the first time last month at a ceremony in Las Vegas, with the singer following her “On The JLo” newsletter to gush about their nuptials in Sin City.

The couple previously married in Las Vegas.OnTheJlo

“Last night we flew to Las Vegas, lined up for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world,” he shared with his registered fans.

Ads