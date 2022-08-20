‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ brings back a key person in the success of the adventures of Jack Sparrow (but it is not Johnny Depp)

It seems that the future of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ is becoming clear little by little. A sign of optimism is that the producer Jerry Bruckheimer has just announced the return of a key person in the success of the adventures of Jack Sparrowbut I’ll tell you in advance that it’s not about Johnny Depp.

The person who returns to the saga is Ted Elliott, co-writer of the first four films in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga and also creator of its original characters. Bruckheimer himself has confirmed this point by noting that “we are working on the script. One of the original screenwriters, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has great control of the characters“.

In addition, the producer of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has also not hesitated to say that “I’m so excited, it’s going to be amazing“, but what he has not wanted to go into details about the story or the others involved -that the movie with Margot Robbie was just one of the ideas they were handling-. Recall that a few months ago he did say that Depp was not currently involved but that this could change in the future, although the actor also recently stated under oath that he would not return even if he was paid $300 million.

For his part, Elliot has also participated in the scripts for ‘Little Warriors’, ‘The Mask of Zorro’, ‘Shrek’ or the underrated ‘The Lone Ranger’. In fact, he was also scheduled to write ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of Salazar’, but Depp’s refusal to let Sparrow face a woman ended hastening his departure.