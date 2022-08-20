Pandemic, ‘celebrities’ and social networks revive role-playing games



Series like Stranger Things and celebrities like Vin Diesel, Kevin Smith or Deborah Ann Woll have changed the image of a game that has been maligned for decades



It enhances the love of reading, imagination, social relations, empathy, even mental calculation.



The quintessential game Dungeons and Dragons has a base of 50 million fans and has tripled its turnover in recent years

dodemogorgon? Neighbor? Not even in their wildest dreams did role-playing game fans imagine that this hobby that practically stigmatized them generally as high school weirdos (if not worse) was going to become mainstream. And if he hasn’t, he’s about to. How has it happened. Essentially those weirdos have gotten older and many have become creators and lords of the entertainment industry. “In recent years, television series such as stranger things have helped a lot to give a better image, a more real image of role-playing games”, Vanessa Carballo, role-playing editor at Devir Iberia. The creators of the series, the Duffer brothers, are declared lovers of the role and have it as a clear influence on their work. The same goes for film directors like kevin smithwriters like George R. R. Martin or Patrick Rothfuss and actors like Vin Diesel or Deborah Ann Woll. stranger things start with a game of the classic game Dungeons and Dragons (actually an homage to ET the Extra-Terrestrial where the game also appears) and it is this title that is a key component of the fourth season. “Some of the episodes, if not the entire series, can be considered a role-playing game,” says Fran Valverde, one of the co-founders of shadowlands.coma publisher specialized in this type of games.

We also have national celebrities who are fond of role-playing, such as filmmakers Nacho Vigalondo or Alex de la Iglesia. The latter even published an adventure The Macabre Joke for the title of Lovecratian research set in the 1920s, The Call of Cthulhu. “It is the origin of my cinema, of my way of seeing things, of that feeling of precariousness that exists in my scripts. I ask people who tell me that my films are strange if they have played the role,” he assured of the Church in an interview for the editorial edge on the occasion of the publication of this book.

It has not only been a question of image. The pandemic and the need to escape, to live far from four walls, even if only with the imagination, pushed many to recover their books stored in the attic. With an isolated society, video calls began to become popular and with it also a new way of playing with friends, a genre that was compulsory in person until now.

After all this, the commercial strategy of Wizards of the Coast brand owners Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) has played a crucial role. Designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974, this medieval fantasy title has the honor of being considered the the first commercial role-playing game. It is now the best-selling game in the world and the undisputed king of role-playing. But it was not always like this. In fact, it has been like this for only nine consecutive years. Two facts have been crucial. On the one hand, the release of the basic rules of the game so that other companies can make compatible products and, on the other hand, the publication of the 5th edition in 2013 (known as 5e) that greatly simplified the cumbersome rules, audiences once again returned to the classic franchise. This supported by a formidable marketing machinery with online events and celebrity involvement has taken the brand into the stratosphere. The latest data provided by the company shows that until 2018 an unprecedented growth of 52% and an increase in sales of 15% year on year. without providing figures Wizards ensures that 2021 was the best in its history and that nearly 50 million users have “interacted” with your brand in some way. These data also include other popular products such as cards Magic The Gathering, video games or merchandising. In any case, these are not figures to be taken lightly, which is why after so many rule editions, 5e seems to be here to stay. The company said it in a veiled way this Thursday during its virtual event Wizard’s Presents. In other words, in 2024, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of d&dthe new edition that appears will be compatible with the entire successful 5e ecosystem with hundreds of titles already available.

The success of d&d it has also moved to other companies. Devir Iberia, which publishes games like Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay either Path Finder, he has also noted the renewed interest in the role. “We can say that in recent years we have doubled the number of titles for sale and also the billing,” says Vanessa Carballo. The release of the rules initially allowed a group of amateur friends to create the publisher Shadowlands.es to make products compatible with 5e of d&d From there they have reached agreements with giants such as Chaosium to publish licensed material, also own products. “It is true that we arrived at the perfect time, just when it has begun to become popular again. At the moment we are increasing our turnover by 100% every year,” says Fran Valverde.

The change in perception of a game maligned for decades is noticeable in that its virtues are now beginning to be claimed. “In addition to encouraging reading, there is the social aspect of sharing a game with friends, but the role also develops the imagination and skills like public speaking, which is not so easy. It even improves the basic mental calculation because you need to do operations when applying the rules” affirms the editor of Shadowlands.es. For the person in charge of the role division of Devir Iberia, another of the essential components of the role is that improves empathy. “Having to put yourself in other people’s shoes makes it easier to put yourself in other people’s shoes. If you play a role, you can practice situations that you could later apply to real life, such as speaking with some authority or ways to resolve an argument,” he says.