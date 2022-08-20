NXT UK fighter had extended his contract with WWE before his recent dismissal

WWE announced last Thursday the next release of NXT Europe, a kind of reconversion of the NXT UK brand that will seek to expand the scope of the company’s development territory on European soil. However, the news was accompanied by a wave of layoffs that affected a good part of the British brand’s roster.

Nevertheless, Mike Johnsonjournalist from PWInsidernoted that the company has left the “door open” for some of the laid-off talent to rejoin the company in the future.

Meanwhile, new information on the subject continues to come out. In this case, Fightful Select has been able to learn more about the recent wave of layoffs in NXT UK indicating that, within the brand there were many who knew that a change was coming. Nevertheless, they did not know that this would be so drastic.

As for layoffs, the media reports that some of the talent did not want to move to the United Stateswhile others did not believe that it made financial sense to continue with WWE.

On the other hand, Fightful has learned that several UK-based promoters are hopeful that the free agent market, replenished with the recent wave of layoffs in WWEhelp reinvigorate a British scene that was significantly hampered by the formation of NXT UK.

Finally, the medium reveals details about Flash Morgan Webster, a fighter who had been away from NXT UK programming since last year. As we reported in March, Webster was working on a short-term contract extension, though the company wanted to keep him in its ranks. Finally, Just a few months ago, both parties reached an agreement for the fighter to re-sign.

