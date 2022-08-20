Nintendo Switch Lite, ‘Cuphead’ Plushies, Echo Dot with Alexa, Roku 4K and Dragon Ball with Broly

A few days ago it was a fortnight, so it is the right time to give us that detail of technology or collectible that we deserve so much for not giving up on this roller coaster called life.

amazon mexico

Technology, Roku 4K, Xiaomi Band 7 and Dell Laptop

Roku Bargains

Haylou GT6 headphones for 319 pesos at Amazon Mexico: Bluetooth 5.2, low latency for games, touch controls and free shipping

Video games, controls for PS5 and Xbox, Razer Headphones and Logitech Mouse

xbox controller

Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor for gaming with historical minimum price in Amazon Mexico: 27 inches, AMD FreeSync and up to 165Hz

Toys & Collectibles, Obi-Wan Black Series, Thor Funko Pop and Golden Snitch Bracelet

cuphead plushies

  • Obi-Wan The Black Series – 599 pesos
  • ‘Cuphead’ stuffed animals – 389 pesos
  • Funko Pop The Child Using The Force – 299 pesos
  • Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Starfighter Class Luke Skywalker – 381 pesos
  • Eye of Agamotto from Doctor Strange – 899 pesos

Scarlet Witch Zombie Funko Pop at a discount on Amazon Mexico: the zombie version of Marvel's 'What If' series for only 219 pesos

Movies and series, The Black Phone, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Better Call Saul

Dragon Ball Z

  • Super 8 Blu-ray 4K plus digital version – 267 pesos
  • The Black Phone Blu-ray – 619 pesos
  • Spider-Man No Way Home Blu-ray – 320 pesos
  • Interstellar Blu-ray Ultra HD 4K – 949 pesos
  • Dragon Ball Z The Return of the Legendary Warrior Blu-ray – 149 pesos

Zotac GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card with historical minimum price on Amazon Mexico: to play at 1080p at 60fp and for 4,499 pesos

  • Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD – 658 pesos
  • Disney Live Action Blu-ray Classics Bundle – 499 pesos
  • BumbleBee Blu-Ray 4K Ultra HD – 262 pesos
  • Better Call Saul season one Blu-ray – 289 pesos
  • Pulp Fiction Blu-ray – 179 pesos

Eneba, Grand Theft Auto V, Resident Evil 7 and Lego Batman

Naruto

The prices mentioned in the following list are the lowest of each game within the store, taking into account the reputation of the seller. All can be redeemed in Mexico and also in several Latin American countries.

Discounted Xbox controller charging stand at Amazon Mexico: with magnetic contact system and overload protection

  • Borderlands 2 – Steam – 72 pesos
  • Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) – Steam – 156 pesos
  • ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red – Steam – 229 pesos
  • LEGO: Batman 3 Beyond Gotham – 41 pesos
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Steam – 83 pesos

