Newlywed Ben Affleck is reunited with his ex

After her surprise wedding with Jennifer Lopez and a dream tour of Europe, Ben Affleck is now back in Los Angeles and has been reunited with Jennifer Garnerwith whom he was married for 13 years and who is the mother of his three children.

The paparazzi captured photos of the former couple in a pool in Pacific Palisades, the luxurious neighborhood that lies between the Santa Monica mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

In some images Affleck appears behind a fence, perhaps waiting for his son Samuelwho was enjoying a pool day with her mom.

In others, Garner is seen wrapped in a towel and leaving the place. It is also seen that the 10-year-old then goes hand in hand with his father towards his car.

Everything seems to indicate that the former couple distributes the time they spend with their children very well, and now it was the turn of the Hollywood heartthrob to have the little one at home, while JLo is still in Europe with her children. Emme Y Max.

After Affleck and the Diva from the Bronx got married suddenly in Las Vegas, they went with their children on a beautiful trip to Europe, where the famous had a great time.

However, as often happens, they were in the sights of the paparazzi, who captured Affleck completely asleep while walking with the family along the Seine River in Paris, something that generated many memes.

On one occasion he was even photographed crying during a romantic dinner in a restaurant located in front of the Eiffel Tower.

