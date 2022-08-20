New tax that will make air conditioning more expensive

The price of air conditioning will be up to 10% more expensive from September 1, after the approval of last July 8 of the Law 14/2022 on Transparency, access to public information and good governance, a regulation with which the Government has introduced a new tax that will affect those who have a air conditioning or a freezer.

It is a reform of the fluorinated gas tax, which until now only affected those who directly sold fluorinated gases to the final consumer. However, with this change, the fabrication or installation refrigeration equipment, such as air conditioning or a freezer.

In this way, as of September 1, sectors such as the automotive industry, hotels, supermarkets, the food industry, and department stores will be affected. sell hot and cold appliances. as collected IdealisticFor associations such as AEFYT (Association of Refrigeration Companies and their Technologies), this new tax will increase the price of refrigeration and air conditioning equipment between 5 and 10%applying in the manufacture and import of new equipment and refrigeration systems, air conditioning, heat pumps and appliances, until now exempt.

From several business associations, they also criticize that this proposal “would affect different sectors of the economy, but also in homes or small businesses“, noting that the new tax “It has nothing to do with it with the Transparency Law.

Affected taxpayers and accrual

In this way, the affected taxpayers will be those who carry out the manufacture, import or acquisition intracommunity. In the case of irregular possession of the gases subject to the tax, those who possess, market, transport or use said gases will be taxpayers.

Regarding the accrual, it will occur, in the cases of manufacturing, at the moment in which the first delivery or provision is made in favor of the purchaser of the gases subject to the tax by the manufacturer or, as the case may be, when the manufacturer uses the gases subject to the tax manufactured by him; in the cases of imports, will occur when the accrual of import duties would have taken place, regardless of whether or not they are subject to the aforementioned import duties; in the cases of intra-community acquisitions, will take place on the 15th day of the month following that in which the dispatch or transport of the gases subject to the tax to the purchaser begins, unless the invoice for said operations is issued prior to said date, in which case the accrual of the tax will take place on the date of issue of the same; and in the cases of irregular possessionat the time such irregular possession is confirmed, unless there is evidence to the contrary.

In order to avoid the possible financial cost that those who store the taxable gases in certain amounts would have to face, the figure of the “fluorinated gas stockist”due to the time that could elapse from the moment in which the amount of the tax is paid until it is recovered via price through the sale of gases, being able to benefit from a deferral in the accrual of the tax.

On the other hand, as regards the assumptions of non-subjection and exemptionswill not be recorded:

The intra-community manufacture, import or acquisition of fluorinated gases that are going to be used in the following cases: outside Spanish territory, as a raw material for chemical transformation in a process in which these gases are entirely altered in their composition, in military equipment, or incorporated into ships or aircraft that carry out international maritime or air navigation, excluding private pleasure.

of fluorinated gases that are going to be used in the following cases: outside Spanish territory, as a raw material for chemical transformation in a process in which these gases are entirely altered in their composition, in military equipment, or incorporated into ships or aircraft that carry out international maritime or air navigation, excluding private pleasure. The intra-community import or acquisition of gases subject to the tax contained in the products that are part of the travelers personal luggage from a third territory, as long as they do not constitute a commercial shipment.

of gases subject to the tax contained in the products that are part of the from a third territory, as long as they do not constitute a commercial shipment. Special scheme for sulfur hexafluoride used in the manufacturing of electrical systems : Until December 31, 2023, the manufacture, import or intra-community acquisition of sulfur hexafluoride intended for the manufacture of electrical products will be exempt, so that the sector can adapt to the new requirements in terms of fluorinated gases.

used in the : Until December 31, 2023, the manufacture, import or intra-community acquisition of sulfur hexafluoride intended for the manufacture of electrical products will be exempt, so that the sector can adapt to the new requirements in terms of fluorinated gases. Special regime for gases subject to the tax destined to be used in metered dose inhalers for the supply of pharmaceutical ingredients: until December 31, 2026, the manufacture, import or intra-community acquisition of the gases subject to the tax that are intended to be used in metered dose inhalers for the supply of pharmaceutical ingredients will be exempt.

tax base

The tax base is constituted by the weight of gases subject to the tax, expressed in kilograms. In the case of products, equipment or devices that contain gases that are part of the objective scope of the tax, it will be determined that the amount of gas contained in them is as follows:

Domestic refrigerators and freezers : 0.250 kilograms for each unit of cooling power expressed in kW.

: 0.250 kilograms for each unit of cooling power expressed in kW. Industrial compartments and commercial refrigeration facilities : 1.5 kilograms for each unit of cooling power expressed in kW.

: 1.5 kilograms for each unit of cooling power expressed in kW. Industrial compartments and commercial freezing facilities : 2.5 kilograms for each unit of cooling power expressed in kW.

: 2.5 kilograms for each unit of cooling power expressed in kW. Portable air conditioners : 0.250 kilograms for each unit of cooling power expressed in kW.

: 0.250 kilograms for each unit of cooling power expressed in kW. Refrigeration equipment for systems building air conditioners, heat pumps and dehumidifiers : 0.500 kilograms for each unit of cooling power expressed in kW.

: 0.500 kilograms for each unit of cooling power expressed in kW. air conditioning for tourism vehicles : 0,600 kilograms per vehicle.

: 0,600 kilograms per vehicle. air conditioning for vans, trucks and forklifts : 1 kilogram per vehicle.

: 1 kilogram per vehicle. air conditioning for caravans, motorhomes and special vehicles : 2 kilograms per vehicle.

: 2 kilograms per vehicle. air conditioning for buses or coaches : 5 kilograms per vehicle.

: 5 kilograms per vehicle. Aerosol sprays with total capacity equal to or less than 250 milliliters : 0.125 kilograms per container.

with total capacity equal to or less than : 0.125 kilograms per container. Aerosol sprays with total capacity equal to or less than 500 milliliters and higher than 250 milliliters : 0.250 kilograms per container.

with total capacity equal to or less than and higher than : 0.250 kilograms per container. Aerosol sprays with total capacity greater than 500 milliliters and equal to or less than 1,000 milliliters : 0.5 kilograms per container.

with total capacity greater than and equal to or less than : 0.5 kilograms per container. Insulated doors and gates : 0.25 kilograms per m2.

: 0.25 kilograms per m2. sealing foam : 500 grams per kilogram of product.

: 500 grams per kilogram of product. extruded polystyrene for insulation : 2.5 kilograms per m3.

: 2.5 kilograms per m3. Panels for cold rooms and freezers : 6 kilograms per m3.

: 6 kilograms per m3. milk cooling tanks, indirect cooling system : 1 kilogram for each unit of cooling power expressed in kW.

: 1 kilogram for each unit of cooling power expressed in kW. milk cooling tanks, direct expansion system: 2 kilograms for each unit of cooling power expressed in kW.

The tax rate is constituted by the result of applying the coefficient 0.015 to the potential of atmospheric warming that corresponds to each gas object of the tax, being 100 euros per kilogram the maximum limit. In the event that its global warming potential is unknown, a tax rate of 100 euros per kilogram will be applied.