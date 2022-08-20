New remixes by Kate Perry and SEVENTEEN arrive on Apple GarageBand

The team of Apple announced that GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS it has been enriched with two new Remix sessions that have as protagonists Katy Perry and the famous K-pop group SEVENTEEN.

Recall that Remix is ​​the feature designed by the Cupertino giant to allow GarageBand users to have fun mixing the songs of the most popular artists of the moment.

The app contains a video in which the artists themselves explain what inspired their songs and a tutorial led by a member of the Creative Pro Apple team and thanks to these tools the sessions give novice musicians the opportunity to create a own personal version of the hits “Harleys in Hawaii“By Katy Perry and”Darl + ing“Of the SEVENTEEN.

How to download the new GarageBand remixes

Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN Remix sessions are available for free in the GarageBand Sound Library (version 2.3.12 or later), which also includes a wide range of loops, sounds and instruments: in essence, users will have everything they need to enjoy and “transform” these songs.

GarageBand’s interface has been designed to allow anyone to rearrange the elements of a song and add new ones, all without losing sync.

In the Apple Stores, the Cupertino giant organizes special sessions called Today which are nothing more than free training events focused on creativity that help customers get the best out of their products.

Well, among the new sessions there is also the one called “The Skills of Music: Remix – Katy Perry“, In which the Apple team will show attendees how to remix Katy Perry’s“ Harleys in Hawaii ”with GarageBand on iPad and iPhone.

If you want to take advantage of this opportunity and want to sign up for a session in an Apple Store, simply visit the Today at Apple homepage (you can find it by following this link).