New generation Renault Logan will be “sedan SUV” in Europe

Prototypes appeared in tests of an SUV version of the Renault Taliant, based on the current European Logan. And it will be related to the next SUV for Latin America.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING



In response to the SUV fever that is becoming stronger in the global automotive market, Renault works on new models that in coming years, will be added to this type of bodywork. While Latin America is working hard on the vehicle that will replace the current Stepwayin Europe they seek to convert the Logan replacement, also known as Taliant, in another SUV.

As you may remember, the European equivalent of our Renault Logan, the dacia loganpremiered generation in September 2020. That new model it is marketed in Turkey as Renault Talianton which they would be working to give rise to a new SUV destined for Eastern Europe, according to the French press.

Although this novelty will most likely stay in that region, if there is something that may be of interest on this side of the world. The portal Auto-Moto ensures that this “Logan SUV” will have a more aggressive front and with lights in two levels. Apparently, very similar to the one proposed for the crossover that takes place in Brazil.

A Renault Logan/Taliant SUV? this is what is known

Along these lines, we have pictures of the car in question, captured in Germany. So far, if we see it from the perspective of Renault’s future range, and not in the context of what is known today, the Renault Logan or Taliant with an SUV configuration would be the “SUV Coupé” version of the model that we will have here. Let’s see why.

.

Both the Taliant and the next Latin American SUV are based on the latest generation CMF-B platform, and are based on the Logan/Sandero/Stepway line sold in Europe. Therefore, both the Taliant and the Latin American SUV could share design details and multiple parts. Something is very clear: the front will be the same for both.

.

In this sense, perhaps it also shares with the latter also a block 1.0-litre TCe turbobut the French press speculates with a block 145 hp E-Tech conventional hybridsimilar to the one that today carries the Clio in the Old Continent.

But one thing is for sure: this possible Logan or Taliant SUV will look very striking because, thanks to its sculpted design, it would come out of the environment of a sedan. to be what they now call an “SUV Coupé”. In other words, under the European context, it would be an affordable alternative to the current Arkana.

.

An additional comment: this prototype also remember the current “crossoverized” Logan like the Intens model sold in Colombia, with wheel arch protectors and raised bodywork. Another similar car was marketed in Russia under the name of Logan Stepway.

.

To the new model, surely we will meet him soonbeyond these spy photos and digital projections.

What is the new Renault SUV for Latin America about?

Just this week they had met new images of Renault’s next small SUV for our region, still rolling in its test units under the bodywork of the European Dacia Sandero Stepway. As the European Sandero Stepway is different from the model that will roll here, test units appear without camouflagecovering only the emblems.

Its production has already been confirmed by the brand in Brazil, with a new “tropicalized” version of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder Turbo TCe engine. Reports from the neighboring country assure that it will have an unprecedented six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which will not require lubricant.

It is also said that this SUV would resume the name “Clio” for Latin America, being located one step below the Duster. And at the market level, it will seek to face the current Nivus, Pulse and Kicks, to mention some benchmarks in the segment.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Electric Renault Kwid E-Tech officially entered (and with everything sold) Latin America.

Oscar Julian Restrepo Mantilla. Sources: Auto-Moto, Motor 1 Brasil.