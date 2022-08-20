New details of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s altercation that caused their divorce come to light: “You’re fucking this family”

Six years after the actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie put an end to their relationship, the mediatic and slow divorce process in which the couple has been involved is still going on today. The American press has brought to light this week new details about an altercation on a plane in 2016, and that would have been the trigger for their separation.

as collected Page Sixthe actress of maleficent reportedly filed a lawsuit anonymously in April – under the pseudonym Jane Doe – in which asked the FBI for a series of documents related to an investigation into Brad Pitt, in order to find out why criminal charges were not filed against the actor after the argument that occurred on the flight.

The case was discussed by the competent authorities in November 2017before making the decision not to proceed with the charges against Pitt, adds Page Sixwhich has had access to said report.

Likewise, this medium has brought to light new details of what happened in that flight from Nice to USAwhich took place on September 14, 2016, days before Jolie filed for divorce.

On that trip, Jolie and Pitt They traveled in a private plane with their six children.: Maddox, who is now 21 years old; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. According to the initial FBI report, Jolie believed that Pitt was “angry” since they boarded in Nice and that he had been drinking during the flight.

At one point, Pitt took Jolie into the bathroom, where “grabbed her by the headshaking her”, while both were arguing over one of their children. The actress told the FBI that Pitt hit the roof of the plane up to four times after telling his then-wife: “You’re screwing this family”.

Apparently, when their children asked their mother if she was okay, Pitt allegedly replied, “No, she’s not okay, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazyOne of the boys, whose name was removed from the report, snapped at his father, causing Pitt to lunge at him, but Jolie tried to stop him, sustaining injuries to her back and elbow.

At another point in the flight, according to the initial FBI report, Jolie stated that the actor poured beer on him while trying to sleep, and upon arrival at their destination, Pitt prevented the family from disembarking for about twenty minutes after Jolie said she would take the children to a hotel in California to rest. “You will not take my damn children”was the answer Pitt, according to the declaration of the actress.

Despite having signed the divorce six years ago, the couple is still stuck in a court battle for custody of their children Minors that are still expected to be long difficult.