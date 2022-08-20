Necaxa vs. Guadalajara – Match Report – August 19, 2022

With goals from Zaldívar (double), Alvarado and Beltrán, El Rebaño overcame Necaxa and signed his first victory of the Apertura 2022.

The first victory came Chivas at the tournament. Guadalajara won, liked and thrashed Necaxa at the Victoria Stadium, after winning 4-0 against the hidrocálido team with a brace of Angel Zaldivar and the notes of Robert Alvarado Y Fernando Beltran.

With this victory, the team led by Ricardo Cadena took a breath of fresh air for the remainder of the championship, after ending a streak of ten consecutive games without a victory.

The first goal of the game came with a cross from the left side of Isaac Brizuela to the second post, which was used by Angel Zaldivar who with a shot from the right leg embedded the ball in the rival frame for 0 to 1 in the match.

Zaldívar celebrates his double against Necaxa. imago7

Minutes later in a great team move by Alexis Vega and Robert Alvaradonumber 10 of the Guadalajara assisted ‘Piojo’ with a delayed diagonal, who closed the clamp and with a powerful shot beat Luis Malagón for the match 0-2.

Already in the second half, Fernando Beltran extended the score, after a superb definition of volley, he lit the ball to put the 0 to 3 in the match and turn the stands of the Victoria Stadium into a party.

Beltrán converted the score into a landslide. imago7

When the match seemed to have no more goals, Óscar Macías attended the VAR, after a handball inside the area, after a shot from Angel Zaldivarwhich is why after reviewing the play, the maximum penalty was sanctioned for Chivaswhich was well capitalized on by ‘Chelo’ to convert his double in the game and close the score with the final 0-4.

With this result Guadalajara He left the bottom of the general table after reaching nine units, while with tonight’s defeat, Necaxa remains with 13 units.

At their next meeting, Chivas will receive Monterrey at home in an early duel corresponding to date 16, for its part the group of Necaxa he will visit the Estadio Universitario when he faces Tigres.