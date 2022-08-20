Necaxa vs Chivas LIVE

The Necaxa vs. Chivas will open with Opening Day 10 2022. El Rebaño, who arrives after resting on the last date having postponed the match against tigersis looking for the first victory of the tournament.

Statistics of Necaxa and Chivas

those of Jaime Lozano they have four wins, one draw and four losses. They have scored eleven goals and have conceded the same number of goals. They are located in the seventh position of the Opening 2022.

For his part, the Herd is one of the two teams that has not managed to win in the tournament, along with Queretaro. In eight games played he has only six draws, in exchange for two defeats. In those games he has only scored five goals and conceded seven. That has them in penultimate place in the general table.

What time does Necaxa vs Chivas play?

Necaxa vs. Chivas is scheduled for Friday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. In Azteca Deportes you will have coverage of the game totally live.

