Musicians who made big hits… for others

From Sia to Ed Sheeran, here are a few examples of songs written or co-written by pop stars who have succeeded on the voice of other stars in the music world.

Both Katy Perry and Rihanna have various songs in their discography in which the Australian Sia participates.

Lady Gaga also has experience writing and co-writing for others. “Quicksand”, a `bonus track´ from the album “Circus” by Britney Spears, was a co-creation of Gaga and Fernando Garibay.

One Direction’s “Moments” and “Little Things” were written or co-written by British musician Ed Sheeran, as were Rixton’s “Hotel Ceiling,” Jessie Ware’s “Say you Love Me,” or “Dark Times” by The Weekend.

There are songs that become banners for those who give them a voice. But those successes don’t always come out of their heads and pens. Sometimes the themes are the work of composers or producers unknown to the general public; in others, behind the theme that a certain pop star sings, there is another. From Sia to Ed Sheeran, these are some examples.

SIA AND KATY PERRY

Sia has a long list of songs with her signature that have triumphed in the voice of others. The songwriter and singer, born in Australia in 1975, began to stand out in the industry with songs like “Breath Me”, “Chandelier” or “Cheap Thrills”, among others.

Also for his commitment to stay out of the media maelstrom and cover much of his face, to maintain his privacy, with long bangs wigs.

“Pretty Hurts” ended up on the singer Beyoncé’s album that bears her name, released at the end of 2013, but its author is Sia.

“It is the soul that needs surgery”, says one of the verses. “I wrote it on the couch three years ago for Katy Perry, I sent it to her; she never heard it,” Sia recounted the song in an interview with ABC News’ Nightline in 2014.

She then passed it on to Beyoncé and Rihanna, who kept it for eight months, but whose manager forgot to make the payment to secure it. Beyoncé saw the hole in her, sealed the deal and was done with her.

However, both Perry and Rihanna have other songs in their discography in which the Australian participates.

For example, on Sia’s album “Prism”, there is a track titled “Double Rainbow”, co-written, according to Rolling Stone, with Sia and Greg Kurstin.

“I really wanted her to sing some of my songs,” the songwriter told the outlet. “Especially because I love her as a person.”

Perry, whose 2008 hit “I Kissed A Girl” put her in the orbit of pop stars, also composes, and some of her creations have ended up on other artists’ recordings.

For example, “I Do Not Hook Up,” originally destined for an album by Perry herself, was included on Kelly Clarkson’s “All I Ever Wanted.”

“Passenger,” which can be heard on Britney Spears’ “Britney Jean” album, also featured him, according to Rolling Stone.

In the case of the Rihanna singer, her big hit “Diamonds”, part of her album “Unapologetic”, bears Sia’s signature.

“The car was outside waiting. She had her coat on and her bag on her lap. We put the music to it and the first thing out of her mouth was ‘shine bright like a diamond,’” producer Erik Hermansen told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. It took him less than 15 minutes to write it.

Sia is also the author or co-author of Christina Aguilera’s “Bound to You”; “Let Me Love You”, by Ne-Yo; Celine Dion’s “Loved Me Back to Life”; “Sexercize”, by Kylie Minogue and “Perfume” and “Passanger”, by Britney Spears, among others.

JESSIE J, LADY GAGA AND ED SHEERAN

Jessie J is known for songs like “Price Tag”, “Nobody’s Perfect” and “Who you are”, among others. Ella pero ella is also behind other songs such as “Party in the USA”, made popular by Miley Cyrus in 2009.

“‘Party in the USA’ paid my rent for about three years,” the songwriter told Glamor UK in 2014, in an interview echoed by various media.

“In fact, for more. That’s where I get most of my money from. I write songs. I am a singer. I love to do promotions and stuff, but that’s all added, ”she indicated in the interview.

“We had a session with him and started jamming and that was the song that came out,” Bruno Mars said on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show in 2011. The song he’s referencing is “Fuck you,” performed by Cee Lo Green.

The singer. Whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, born in Hawaii, he had achieved fame a year earlier with “Just The Way You Are”. He later added other hits such as “Locked Out Of Heaven”, Marry You” and “24K Magic”, among others.

According to Billboard, the New York artist also wrote “Telephone” for that album, which ended up being left out and becoming her own success in which she sings with Beyoncé.

She was also involved in writing The Pussycat Dolls’ “Elevator,” Jennifer Lopez’s “Hypnotico,” and Michael Bolton’s “Murder My Heart,” among others.

Ed Sheeran could not be missing from this list. “Moments” and “Little Things”, by the boy band One Direction, were written or co-written by the British musician.

Like “Hotel Ceiling”, by Rixton, “Say you Love Me”, by Jessie Ware, or “Dark Times”, by The Weekend.

“That’s a song I wrote for ‘Divide.’ I just wouldn’t have gotten in,” Sheeran said in an interview on AMP Radio, reported by MTV, about “Love Yourself,” a song that became a Justin Bieber hit.

“Justin took it and made it his own, then released it as a single and made it what it is… I wouldn’t say it was all my doing,” said the British musician and songwriter.