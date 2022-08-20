MTV introduces the “Best Metaverse Performance” category

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) added a new section to the list of competing categories. This year, artists will be able to compete for the “Best Metaverse Performance” and get the coveted award. The awards program was born in 1984 as a prestigious recognition of skill in music videos. Previous VMA winners include leading musical artists, including Madonna, Nirvana And Kanye West.

Typical prize categories are “Video of the year“, “Artist of the Year” And “Song of the Year”, even if in this edition there is a Web3 twist. The VMAs took performance in the Metaverse into consideration and created a new prize category.

The experience of #VMA on @Roblox has arrived ✨ Vote to choose who will take home the Moon Person for the Best Metaverse Performance and play our minigame, Tap That Dance! Don’t miss the fun: https://t.co/yR475leByW pic.twitter.com/Kj5LIYXsZS – Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 14, 2022

In the inaugural year, six artists are vying for the nomination. It is about “the Rift Tour”with Ariana Grande (Fortnite), “The Virtual” by Blackpink (PUBG Mobile), BTS (YouTube), Charli XCX (Roblox), “Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience” (Wave) And “Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience” (Roblox).

In addition to a new award category, the program announced its first metaverse experience on August 12. Last week Paramount Game Studios released The VMA Experience in the Roblox metaverse, available until September 3 this year.

Roblox has two nominated performances and is a very active virtual world when it comes to pop culture events, such as concerts and festivals. Last year he partnered with Insomniac, a leading electronic dance music festival producer, to create virtual festivals in his metaverse.

This year’s metaverse category comes after five consecutive years of declining VMA views. As the metaverse continues to expand and attract younger audiences, MTV’s move to include virtual performances can help keep it up to date.

The music industry is rich in integrations with the Web3, as it has been in a digital consumer-oriented direction for years, following the introduction of music streaming services.

Artists are releasing singles as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which can now be placed on international charts, while others are using the blockchain to improve music licensing.