Michelle Jenner talks about the video game ‘Horizon Forbidden West’

Michelle Jenner is not a method actress. She says it herself: “My method is to have no method.” But she is an absolutely methodical actress. She is an artisan of her trade, who combines intuition, listening and conscientious work in each of her projects. This is the second time that she puts herself in the service of Aloy, the heroine of the playstation video game ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’, a post-apocalyptic world dominated by mechanical creatures, which now grows and expands in the highly anticipated ‘Horizon Forbidden West’which launches on February 18.

If in the first edition Michelle Jenner dedicated about 80 hours to the recording, with this new installment the bet has been raised and has exceeded 150 in the studio. “The game has so many possibilities, being an open world, that the variables multiply,” explains the actress, whose voice maintains the sweet and versatile tone that we have known her since the days when hermione grangerthe best friend of Harry Potter, said that “it is said leviosa, not leviosá”. She was 14 years old then and today she is 35, so her Aloy’s speech is more intense, fiercer and wiser than that of that charming bluestocking.

Their Aloy it’s pure epic. Perhaps because at this point in Jenner’s life she is already the complete owner of her records, but also because it is evident that in each of her steps there is a certain component of pleasure. Michelle is good at joy. Her laugh is contagious. She enjoys letting her hair and makeup be done. She enjoys picking up a bow. She enjoys the photo session. She has loved playing PlayStation since she was a child.. And it is also applied in the art of interpretation with the playful connotation that his profession implies in French (jouer) or in English (play).

He says that during confinement he decided to buy a bow and since then shooting arrows has become one of his favorite hobbies. “But I can do it because I live in the suburbs and I have plenty of space to practice without injuring anyone, eh?” It is no secret that Michelle lives in the country, she grows tomatoes and often gives her friends lettuce from her garden. It is also not a secret that in 2019 she had a son named Hugo and that his partner is a dog trainer whose name, Javier García, is actually completely irrelevant. Michelle is often featured in gossip magazines because the public cares, but she gracefully avoids talking about her private life. She is elusive and she makes a perfect move to tell you, for example, that her four dogs are called Chiwi, after Chiwaka; Audrey, by Audrey Hepburn; Ringo (because she had Ringo’s face), and Seven.

Apart from archery, what other skills have you had to learn for your films?

For ‘Don’t be afraid’ (Montxo Armendariz, 2011) to play the cello. I also know how to ride a horse, and not just astride because for the character of Isabel I was always riding an Amazon. In ‘The Shadow of the Law’ I really got into driving cars from the 1920s. The chases we did through the cornfields in Galicia were a lot of fun. And of course, I also know how to shoot guns because when you handle a gun on camera it has to look organic.

He has been working in this profession since he was six years old and he only received a few acting classes. What is his method?

I always say that I have learned by working. I consider myself very intuitive and I think that sometimes the key is to find that balance between the cerebral and the visceral. In my own experience, it’s when I’ve tried to get it all right mentally that things haven’t worked out.

Hugo Silva, who has been her partner on screen for so many years, says that her worst flaw is that she is perfect and that on filming she calls her ‘Michelle one take’ because she usually nails it on the first take.

No way. He says that because love unites us, but I don’t see myself like that. As a professional I am very conscientious, but I never have the feeling that I am doing something perfect. The perfect bores me. What I like is to put myself to the test.

What would you say has been the most difficult role of your career?

Ugh, there are many, especially Isabel, because throughout the seasons she kept changing. You couldn’t get stuck in what you thought your character was. She also fascinated me to do the Sara from ‘The shadow of the law’. She is a very strong character to whom everything happens… But probably the most complicated was ‘Don’t be afraid’, because there are things that are very difficult to understand about what is going through the head of an abuse victim . And I kept asking myself: “But why would a victim feel guilt?” I met women who had gone through that experience and in the end I understood it, but it was very hard.

She made that film when she was 25 years old and ‘Paco’s Men’ arrived when she was 18. When did being an actress go from being a game to being a job?

From a very young age it was clear to me that this was serious. So she wanted to show that she was a professional and now what she is trying to do is not lose her ability to play. Continue to be able to do it like children, who play seriously. Some child actors complain of being exploited… But I always felt there was a balance. They all took care of me. Besides, I really liked sharing a shooting room and the lecterns with actors I admired.

And with his own father…

But I haven’t worked with him that much. The one we did do together was ‘La vida es bella’, by Roberto Benigni. I still remember that when Iosué, that is me, yelled: “We have won, we have won”, I burst into tears. All the father’s struggle to maintain his innocence moved me and continues to move me.

Which of today’s international actresses would be your role model?

Elisabeth Moss, I love everything you do and how you do it.

In his next work he repeats again with Mario Casas.

Directed by the Pastor brothers and based on the film ‘Blind’, by Sandra Bullock. It’s the first time I’ve done a horror and it’s been hilarious (laughs). I love fear.

It is paradoxical that for a long time both the male reader and the viewer have been reluctant to identify with fiction starring a woman, but the same does not happen in the world of video games: Aloy is a star.

It may have been like that at some point, but I think it’s something that has been changing and I say this because I have many friends who also enjoy and identify with female characters. What was missing is that they were written and shot at once. A few years ago it seemed that the video game sector was focused on a male audience, but now it is more than proven that we are many gamers. I don’t care when I’m at the controls being a zombie-killing guy or becoming Aloy, because being a wonderful warrior in a post-apocalyptic world inspires me and makes me dream, and I’m sure they do too.

