Meta changes the graphic style of his Metaverse, inspired by Fortnite

Meta is, without a doubt, the company that is promoting the most metaverse. This has obviously caused it to be the best known and most visible proposal today. The problem is that when you gain popularity on the internet, you are exposed to memes. The Metaverse of those directed by Mark Zuckerberg, known as Horizon, may be liked less or more, but there is a feature that has united many in countless jokes: its graphic style.

Let’s face it, the current Metaverse of Meta is indistinguishable from a low-budget children’s cartoon. Mark Zuckerberg knows this, and recently confirmed that they are working on a new look visual which will significantly change the settings and avatars of Horizon.

“Major updates to Horizon graphics and avatars coming soon. I’ll be sharing more on Connect. Also, I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic – it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. Horizon graphics are capable of doing much more, even in headsets [VR]and Horizon is improving very quickly,” said Mark Zuckerbeg.

The Meta CEO is referring to a post he recently shared to announce the launch of his Metaverse in Spain and France. However, the image that accompanies said advertisement is his low-budget cartoon avatar. Of course, the internet wasted no time and an infinity of memes about it quickly emergedprompting Zuckerberg to come out soon after to say that a visual update is on the way.

In fact, shared the first image how your avatar looks with the new graphic style. However, if you are gamerone of the most popular video games of recent years will immediately come to mind.

Is it familiar to you? Yes, looks like a character out of Fortnite. The Epic Games title has a very characteristic style; moves away from the “realism” that distinguishes other shooters What Call of Duty, and proposes a very colorful world where the characters adopt a cartoonish appearance. The idea, of course, is that as many players as possible like it. From the smallest to the oldest.

When you see Mark Zuckerberg’s avatar in Horizon’s next visual update, you’re also reminded of Jonesy from Fortnitefor instance.

In what is appreciated a greater originality is in the new scenarios of the Metaverse. now bet on environments with noticeably more detailed textures and object models with a higher polygon load. That yes, we intuit that the quality is subject to the potential of the hardware where it is executed. Therefore, not everyone will have the opportunity to enjoy it with that graphic quality.

As stated by Mark Zuckerberg, during the Meta Connect they will reveal more details of the facelift that their Metaverse will receive in the coming months. At the moment we do not know the date of celebration of the mentioned event.



