men who have conquered the elusive heart of Kim Kardashian

A few days ago, news came to light that left the international scene completely surprised: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson decided to put an end to their relationship. Despite the fact that everything seemed to be going smoothly between the businesswoman and the comedian, the truth is that both would have chosen to go their separate ways, the latter becoming part of the list of loves that have managed to conquer the heart of Los Angeles.

As is known in all corners of the planet, Pete has not been the only man who has been part of Kim’s life. Before he arrived, the influencer He enjoyed a most controversial marriage with Kanye West. Kris Jenner’s daughter she met the rapper in 2003 thanks to a mutual friend, and after having been the protagonists of a beautiful friendship, they decided to take a step further towards a romance, becoming parents of little North West for the first time in June 2013. Two years later, the couple decided to seal their love by walking down the aisle, having previously engaged on October 21, 2013 at AT&T Park in San Francisco with a 15-carat diamond ring as witness. It was not until May 24, 2014 when they said “I do” in a wedding with great detail at the Forte Belvedere castle in Florence, Italy. For its part, Kim chose a dress with a mermaid silhouette, long sleeves and an open back signed by Givenchy. Later, Saint West, Chicago and Psalm arrived to add to what is already a large, albeit separated, family.

But this would not have been the only time that Kim Kardashian would have dressed in white. Before Kanye and specifically in 2011, Kim walked down the aisle in the company of Chris Humphries, who at that time was an outstanding basketball player. The media link was retransmitted through the reality show of the family, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, generating a special interest for all his followers. Although the truth is that the relationship did not last long, something that especially affected the former New Jersey Nets player, who has even been booed publicly: “I should have known what I was getting into. I wasn’t aware of how much my life was going to change (…) Our relationship was one hundred percent real, and it’s never easy to face the pain of going through something like that… But when you also have to do it in front of everyone, in a way so public, it is brutal”, admitted the protagonist in question.

The first times are very special, and if not, tell Kim. The first time the influencer the “yes, I do” was given was in front of damon thomas in 2000, when she was only 19 years old and the producer was about 10 years older. However, the marriage only lasted three years and Kim herself claimed that her ex-husband had become somewhat controlling. Will Kylie Jenner’s sister be the protagonist of a wedding ceremony again?