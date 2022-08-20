Meghan Markle and Katy Perry, quarrel between the two neighbors

The life of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Montecito it is perfect: a large villa where you can enjoy all the comforts, a large garden where Archie and Lilibet can be in contact with nature, playing with animals and cultivating the land. An idyllic picture, or almost. To disturb the peace of the Duchess of Sussex there would be a very famous neighbor and very little loved by Meghan Markle. Let’s talk about Katy Perry, the world famous singer who lives not far from the former royal family, together with her partner Orlando Bloom.

The reason for the discord between Meghan Markle and Katy Perry is not recent, indeed, the two cultivate a spite for a few years and, according to the rumors reported by Daily Stareven dates back to the marriage of Meghan and Harry, in 2018. During an interview released in 2018 ad Entertainment Tonight, the singer reported that she didn’t like Meghan Markle’s wedding dress at allpreferring that of Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle

“I would have made some changes to the dress. I will never stop telling the truth. I would have chosen a more suitable one. Did I like her or Kate more? Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won! Her dress was definitely more beautiful “this is the comment that, with good reason, made Meghan Markle turn up her nose. Daily Star: “although the comment was not meant to be offensive, Meghan Markle was very stressed at the time and those words hurt her.”

Today then, despite the fact that they live a few steps from each other, we will never see them meet for tea time or have a chat from above the hedge: the two don’t have great relationships and want things to stay that way. On the contrary, it seems that the respective partners of the two, Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom, are on more than cordial relations. Who knows if in the name of good neighborhood, even Meghan Markle and Kary Perry will be able to bury the hatchet.

