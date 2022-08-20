Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Face Their First Breakup Rumors in Style

Actress Megan Fox and her partner, musician Machine Gun Kelly They are under the spotlight after strong rumors of an alleged breakup between them.

The fans suspected that something strange was happening in their relationship because they haven’t been seen together for a long timea somewhat strange situation because they usually share many public projects, outings and events. However, this week the couple decided to show themselves together again and also clarify what the true state of the relationship is.

Apparently, it was all a misunderstanding and false speculation by social network users, since the celebrities were caught earlier this week in the middle of a romantic date in which they met for lunch. They were seen hugging each other on a walk in Brentwood, California.

A source of AND! Newswho apparently witnessed this scene, assured that the actress and the singer looked quite in love. He wrapped his arm around the actress’s waist, while she also took him by the waist to walk together. “Megan Fox and MGK arrived together at the restaurant Creation. On their way out, MGK put his arm around Megan as they walked away,” the witness said. The scene was captured by several paparazzi who were in the area.

Megan Fox and Gun Kelly in California; debunked separation rumors Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Fox wore a rather casual outfit made up of a blue outfit: a top and biker shorts, as well as a long shirt in the same tone. She combined it with a blue plush hat with pink tints and simple jewelry, while in the shoes she wore white tennis shoes that made her look quite youthful and casual. Her black hair could not be missing from her outfit.

For its part, the musician used some clothes very much in his style: a very colorful and close-fitting t-shirt, in conjunction with light and straight pants. Like the actress transformersand true to his style, he used white shoes.

With this “new appearance” they made it clear that they are better than ever and that the breakup rumors were nothing more than that. Also, last August 14 during a concert that MGK gave in Cleveland, and which Megan could not attend, he referred to her as his wife.

“I talked to my wife before I went on stage tonight.. She said ‘when you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be. Do not think about anything, you do not have to prove anything to anyone. They all came to see you, so just give them a chance,” she Kelly explained as she paused to speak to the audience.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly sealed their engagement a few months ago in a ceremony many called strange. instagram.com/meganfox

But it’s not the first time he’s referred to her that way. It must be remembered that in the middle of the presentation that she had at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards dedicated his new song “Twin Flame” to her and “her unborn child”.

Regarding when they plan to get married, the same source of AND! News He assured that although this step is in their plans, they are not going to rush to take it either. “Megan and MGK are in no rush to get married.but they have already begun to participate in the planning process. They would love to get married next year if they can finalize all the details by then. They do not have a firm timetable,” the source assured a few months ago.