Matt Damon lands in Georgia for Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.

In photos obtained exclusively by Page Six, paparazzi captured the couple, who flew in a private jet, at an airport near Affleck’s estate, where the 50-year-old actor will exchange wedding vows with Lopez, 53.

Damon, 51, Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator, wore baggy khaki pants, a white shirt and a black button-down shirt.

He accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

Meanwhile, Barroso, 46, who shares daughters Isabella, 16, Gia, 13, and Stella, 11, with Damon, wore a white jumpsuit, large sunglasses and animal-print sneakers.

It’s no surprise that Damon made an effort to be there on the second set of Affleck’s “I Two.” (He was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018.)

During a 2016 interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Damon explained that he and Affleck share an unbreakable bond.

“I’ve known him for 35 years and we grew up together,” she said at the time. “We used to love the same thing: acting and making movies. I think we fed on each other’s obsession during the really formative and important years where they trusted us for life.”

Damon and Barroso arrived hours later. The Daily Mail reported that Affleck’s mother, Christopher Ann Boldt, was rushed to hospital after falling off the dock at her famous son’s estate in the South.

The outlet obtained photos of Lopez and Affleck in the hospital with their mother.

Before Boldt’s accident, the couple came to Georgia to prepare for their wedding.

The couple was photographed with their children. Savannah shopping before the big day. The ‘Argo’ star’s brother, Casey Affleck, has also been spotted coming into town and, of course, stopping at dunkin’ for a caffeine fix before the weekend’s festivities.

As Page Six exclusively mentioned, the Lopez and Affleck concert will be made official by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty.

Lopez, who appeared on Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, previously invited him to host four weddings in promotion of her latest film, “Marry Me,” in February.

as such Preparations are still in progress. At Affleck’s home on Thursday, Page Six learned that Lopez was expected to walk down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren gown.

A-list husband says “I do” (again) at Affleck’s estate in Georgia. the bottom

The A-list couple already made things official during a surprise. wedding in Las Vegas In July, López wore two looks: a simple dress by Alexander McQueen that saved her “for many years” An elaborate lace dress by Zuhair Murad.