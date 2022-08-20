Matilda Lutz: “Ask me everything, but not to parade on the red carpet”

La line comes and goes. And it reconnects continuously. The first ten minutes on the phone with Matilda Lutz are intermittent. Only when it connects to the production studio’s wi-fi can we finally hear each other. The actress, 30, is in Bulgaria on the set of a new film, a “top secret” American production where there are «horses, fights and a love story», he summarizes, adding «of not being able to reveal anything else».

Born in Milan, to an American photographer father and an Italian mother former model, the actress has just finished filming the epic series Brigands which we will see next year on Netflix, while in the autumn always for the streaming giant it will be in Reptile with a cast all star from Benicio Del Toro to Justin Timberlake. October 31st should also go out in Italy Final Cutthe opening film this year in Cannes, directed by Michel Hazanavicius and initially called Z (Comme Z). A title changed a month earlier in order not to generate international discontent (the Z is the Russian military symbol in the war in Ukraine).

Matilda Lutz in Final Cut

“The film still resists in theaters in France. I confess that it was, by far, the most difficult shot to date ”he underlines Lutz who is married to a colleague, Antonio Folletto, and has a nearly four-year-old son, Oliver. Final Cut is basically a film within a film, a zombie movie, where the protagonists are actors engaged in acting in a B-movie based on the undead. Then, however, it happens that the zombies actually arrive on the set …

Why was it a difficult experience?

The first part has an initial thirty-minute sequence plan which includes entrances, exits, different but functional movements of the actors. It was a bit like doing theater also because it had to be a film within a film. A lot of fun, but challenging. Besides, I was the only foreigner, and although I knew French well, I arrived exhausted in the evening because I kept translating all day. And then all that blood everywhere, everywhere… in abundance.

From The Ring 3which gave it international fame, a Classic Horror Story, there is always blood in his films. A common thread by choice?

I don’t know, there is no precise reason. I wondered too. However, I find it fascinating to step out of reality and do something that you would never do in life. For example, in the film I scream for a few minutes. It was super liberating.

How did you start acting? It is true that Gabriele Muccino discovered her while working in a restaurant (per Summer on meed)?

Yes, and to think that acting has never even been the purpose of my life. I’ve always been a creative, but I never thought I’d even become an actress one day. It happened after high school. I went to New York to take a gap year and took an acting class: it was love at first sight. I felt free for the first time in my life. Back in Milan I graduated in Psychology and then I continued to improve. And the work came without much effort. It is a vocation that I have not sought, but that has called me. Then one day, who knows, I could do something else.

One would think that everyone says it a little. What would you like to do?

I never set up stakes. I feel very open. I live in the moment. I try not to bring the anguish of the future on me. For now I feel pretty lucky. Each character is a new story, a new path, a new adventure. Recently I found myself crying with joy for the happiness of doing this job. Then who knows. I could play the guitar, sing. I like writing. Here, perhaps, one thing I would like to do is directing. But, I repeat, who knows. I’m not even exploring the possibility yet. Everything is fine as it is now.

Living in the present seems to be his mantra.

It is. Our anxieties can paralyze us between remembering the past and anxiety about the future. Worrying about something that hasn’t happened yet makes no sense. All our fears come only from always projecting life forward. I don’t ask myself where I’ll be in ten years.

Do you have any fears?

I try to work on it. I am doing an important psychotherapy course that I started in 2017, just before my son was born. Today I believe that the biggest ones are linked to the world around us, to the climate, to the London airport closed because the asphalt is lifted from the runway, to the war in Ukraine. Sometimes I struggle to see the news, then I feel guilty because I don’t see them or don’t read enough. In any case, I would like to say that everything is surmountable.

Even on Instagram (177 thousand followers) he reflects a lot on life. Each image of him is accompanied by captions full of gratitude. Where do you find the quotes?

They are mine, I manage them. They reflect who I am and what I believe in. Like all people, I have my moments of “up” and “down” which are fundamental to finding a balance. I love to read psychology books or motivational manuals. Lately I’ve been hooked on the drawings of Charlie Mackesy, a graphic designer, who posts delightful drawings of horses, foxes and moles online and accompanies them with quotes about gratitude, peace and love.

She lives in Milan. When you are on the set, do you take your son Oliver with you? Does having a colleague husband help you?

It also depends a lot on Antonio’s commitments. If he’s on set too, Oliver is with me. But for example he is now on vacation with his father and then he will join me here. It’s always all about planning now, but I couldn’t go back. Being a mom has perfected me. Her first trip was to Guadalupe where I spent three months shooting a French series. Then I took it to France, the United States, Italy practically everywhere. With compulsory school it will be necessary to make different arguments. But, in fact, it is a problem, returning to the previous thoughts, that I will ask myself in the very moment in which we will live them. Anticipating them by three years makes no sense.

She is the daughter of separated parents. And she has an extended family.

I’d be lying if I said we’re at Mulino Bianco. Each family has its breaking points. My parents are not on good terms. But my father always saw him in the summer for a month in the United States. When you become a mother, you also understand your parents’ paths much more.

Returning to the cinema, in Brigands what role does it play?

I am Michelina, a brigandess at the head of the Guerra gang. I fight for freedom and liberation. It’s a costume series and the idea, it seems, liked it so much that we have already commissioned the second series in 2023.

Is there blood in this case too?

Let’s say I’m a sort of “influencer”, a bandit who makes propaganda and makes a thousand speeches. Endless monologues on the chariots as she spurs the people to rebel. Chapeau. I could never make public speeches like you do. If I’m in a room with thirty people I don’t speak, I rather observe. I don’t try to get attention.

Come on, she is an actress.

I know it. But I’m shy. At the limit I expose myself with friends. Obviously, if I have to act for work I immerse myself in the character and that’s okay. In real life, I keep a low profile. Although even the red carpets … they are certainly not my passion.

Don’t you like parading on red carpets?

They are catwalks that I do not live lightly, however strange it may seem. The fact is that in that moment I am Matilda and there is my soul coming out into the open. Even if they are a “representation” of my character, I live badly. I went to Cannes with my brother. He eased my anxiety, he threw it into laughter in a light way. What, then, you believe me, talking about it with various colleagues, I discovered that I am not the only actress who is a little allergic to red carpets. And she heartened me.

