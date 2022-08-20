Marvel X DC in a crossover movie, The Rock is optimistic about it!

Waiting for that Black Adam (movie A.D) can make its debut in cinemas around the world, during the month of October this year, Dwayne The Rock Johnsonthe absolute star of this new film, took part in a new interview with the online portal Total Filmtaking the opportunity to have his say on a hypothetical crossover which in the event would shake the world of cinema: the one between A.D And Marvel!

And in this regard, the good Johnson he said (despite the general opinion of a bit of everyone) to stay rather optimistic about the possibilities that this portentous crossover could become a reality.

The Rock believes it is possible to see a crossover film between Marvel and DC sooner or later

Dwayne The Rock Johnson explained the reasons for his optimism, stating the following:

“My nature is simply optimistic. And especially when it comes to creativity. Especially when we talk about films as in this case. And again especially when it comes to the pantheon of DC superheroes and supervillains. On the other side of the fence, we have in fact the pantheon of superheroes and supervillains of Marvel. For me not only can they exist, but one day they should join a crossover event. “

That said, in recent months the boss of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigedid not rule out at all the possibility of seeing a crossover event with the direct competitor during a chat with ComicBook.com:

“Well, look, my standard answer to things is ‘never say never’. I never thought we would get this far ”.

He is also of the same opinion James Gunndirector of both some films Marvel that A.Dwho stated the following regarding a crossover event between the two companies: