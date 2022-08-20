Marvel vs DC: Dwayne Johnson is optimistic about a future crossover

Before its debut as Black Adama role to which he has been linked for over a decade, Dwayne The Rock Johnson he is already looking to the future and may be looking so far that he has considered the improbable. Speak about Marvel vs. A.D it is frequent in fan circles, it has also happened concretely within the comics, but the potential for something like this in salsa live-action seems unlikely, doesn’t it? Speaking in an interview with Total Filmthe idea of ​​a potential big screen crossover between The House of Ideas and the historical rival. Johnson seems to be very optimistic about the possibilities.

I am optimistic. My nature is simply optimistic. Especially when it comes to creativity. Especially when it comes to movies. And especially when it comes to the pantheon of DC superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes and supervillains. For me, not only can they exist, but they should, in my mind, cross over someday.

He revealed Johnson. To his credit, it seems that almost everyone involved in making films is Marvelis A.D, are somewhat optimistic that this is something that could really happen someday. The head of the Marvel Studios Kevin Feige would not rule it out. Talking with Brandon Davis from ComicBook.com in a previous interview, the manufacturer’s response Marvel Studios on the theoretical crossover was:

Well, look, my standard answer to things is ‘never say never’. I never thought we would get this far.

James Gunnwho delights in making content both Marvel that A.Dhe also said he considered the prospect of a crossover and even raised it to the strong powers present in each of the studios.

I casually talked about it with the strong powers of both Marvel and DC. I wish that would happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s impossible either. That said, constantly seeing crossovers and mashups is less enchanting to me than a strong story.

Has explained Gunn last year on Twittersubsequently releasing other statements relating to the subject when it appeared in Jakes Takes last year:

The idea of ​​being able to bring Marvel and DC together in one movie would be really fun for me. I know it’s an exciting thing to think about for Marvel and DC bosses too, Kevin Feige at Marvel and Tobey Emmerich at Warner Bros … It’s something we all love to dream of, if we ever get through the barrier, the Berlin Wall of lawyers that we would have to go overboard to make this happen, I don’t know. But it would be fun

Maybe one day we will be able to see Black Adam versus Thor on the big screen. Also, once Avengers: Secret Wars will have been released, what prevents the MCU from starting in this direction?

What do you think? Would you like to see a crossover of this type? Would you wait for it with trepidation or would you judge it only as a symbolic operation of a decadence of the superhero genre in the cinema? Let us know yours with a comment!