Margot Robbie’s secret weapon to shoot the most difficult scene of The Wolf of Wall Street

Eight years after the premiere of “The wolf of Wall Street”, margot robbie revealed his secret weapon to shoot one of the most difficult scenes of his career, in which he had to appear on the set completely naked.

In the scene in question, Margot Robbie had to appear naked at the door in front of a Leonardo DiCaprio dislocated and surrounded by acquaintances. For the actress, who at the time of filming he was 23 years oldit was quite a challenge to appear naked in front of the camera in one of the roles that defined her career and projected her to the top.

So that her hands wouldn’t shake before filming the completely nude scene, Margot Robbie took three shots of tequila

“I had three shots of tequila and then I took my clothes off and did the scene, and I was fine. She helped keep my hands from shaking and gave me a little bit of confidence,” she recalled.

Despite Martin Scorsese offered to shoot the scene in question in a dressing gown, the Australian felt that her character would not feel ashamed to be naked before so many people so I felt that the nude was wise in this context.

Despite the fact that Martin Scorsese offered to shoot the scene in a robe, he felt that his character would not feel ashamed.

Since before starting to shoot, Margot Robbie presented a strong character and without taboos, in fact, the Oscar-winning director confessed that he hired her for the role after the reaction he had to a strong scene that he had to go through with Leo. “He slapped DiCaprio in the face., that was not in the script. It was an improvisation that seemed wonderful to us, and even we include it in the script”, he explained.

Related news

Scorsese knew Margot Robbie was the one when she slapped DiCaprio off script during his audition.

Regarding this memory of Scorsese, the actress revealed that she put everything into feeling like the character and acting accordingly.

“If you don’t do something impressive, nothing will ever come of it. If it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, then take it. Maybe I should have kissed him… When will I get the chance to kiss Leo DiCaprio? But when the slap thing happened, the other part of my brain clicked! And I punched DiCaprio in the face,” he confessed.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.