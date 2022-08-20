Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling team up to star in the prequel to a 2000s hit

margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling They are two of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. The interpreters have not only managed to build great careers, but they are also two of the great actors of their generation, having been nominated for Oscars on more than one occasion. Next year fans will have the chance to see them together in the movie. Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig, and now they are preparing to face another project together.

In the month of May it was reported that Robbie would be in charge of leading a new film of the big scam (Ocean’s Eleven). The first version of the heist tape dates back to 1960, which featured names like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop.

In the early 2000s it was released the big scam (Ocean’s 11) the film regained some momentum from the hand of George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. After the success of the first film directed by Steven Soderbergh, two sequels and a spin-off called Ocean’s 8: The Scammerswhich featured performances by Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt were the protagonists of the trilogy of The Great Swindle.

In May it was confirmed that margot robbie would be the protagonist of a new movie the big scam. Although many details of the story did not come out, it was confirmed that it would be a prequel set in the 1960s and will be set in Europe.

In the last hours it was reported that Ryan Gosling will join the Australian actress in the new installment which will be directed by Jay Roach, who previously directed Robbie in Bombshell in 2019.

At the moment there are no details about the characters that Robbie or Gosling could play, or the story, but it did come out that the project will have a much larger budget than Soderbergh’s tapes. The intention of the study is that the new film receives “blockbuster” treatment and is a firm contender to face the box office in the summer months in the United States.

Gosling and Robbie will play Ken and Barbie in Greta Gerwing’s ‘Barbie’ movie.

Gosling’s involvement in the new the big scam it places him as a potential lead in another major film franchise. It must be remembered that the actor recently released The Gray Man (The gray man), the great Netflix film bet that was directed by the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, and that also features the performances of Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. A few weeks ago it was confirmed that The Gray Man already had a sequel in development with the character of Gosling. He is also scheduled to star The Fall Guythe new from director David Leitch, which could potentially become a saga.

Since it already has Robbie and Gosling in the lead, it can be expected that the film will include other well-known names in the industry. The new feature film the big scam It does not yet have a release date, but production is expected to begin next year.

