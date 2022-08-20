Losing Weight: Good nutrition and exercise are no longer enough – El Sol de México

Most people consider that having a healthy life is limited to having a diet that includes fruits and vegetables and being physically active on a regular basis.

Some people add enough rest; avoid smoking, drinking alcohol or taking drugs and not even stressing out, but rather what we should aspire to is a life of well-being, considers Luis Ortiz Hernández, a researcher on lifestyle and risk of obesity in urban areas at the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UMA).

The academic points out that in Mexico we are far from that condition of healthy life or well-being, not only because of the insecurity that affects the country or the violence that is expressed in different ways, but also because of the prevalence of subtle aggressions that have become normalized, but they can be illegal and become severe cases due to the consequences they generate, such as aggression between neighbors.

To reach a state of well-being, not only healthy behavior is required, but also a healthy environment.

He explained that along with the emphasis on individual responsibility, elements of collective responsibility must also be promoted to promote values ​​of respect for difference.

“If we talk about the country, we would have to say that for a healthy lifestyle it is necessary to reduce poverty, socioeconomic inequality and increase public safety and promote respectful environments.”

The also responsible for the educational program to promote healthy eating in adolescents said that in the broad sense of a healthy life it is essential not only how we feel physically, but also the mental health condition of seeing oneself positive and that others like you. treat them respectfully or positively.

Interpersonal violence, not only in families, but between neighbors, in the immediate environment of people, generates psychological stress and slightly negative emotions that can become severe and recurrent and even post-traumatic if life is put at risk.

Ortiz Hernández affirms that violence also goes against a healthy life.

In the case of “violence between neighbors, it covers a wide range. Situations that can be considered criminal or illegal activities, when the violence is physical, open and physically harms the other person. In the extreme case it is necessary to resort to the part of justice.

Although there are other more subtle forms of violence that have negative effects on people and it is difficult to give an answer”, as in the case of neighbors who suffer from the noise of music or the dragging of furniture.

He exemplified that a case of this type of subtle violence that is aggravated is that of the woman who was burned in Jalisco, although there are other ways in which women are the target of constant aggression.

“It is a sociocultural issue that has been normalized and so it would be important to make it visible and try to change our attitudes as a society.”

Although he considers that playing sports is not enough to have a healthy life, he acknowledged that in 12 years the proportion of people who do some physical activity has doubled, going from 15 to 30 percent. “The bad news is that 60 percent still don’t.”

José Antonio Zamudio González, head of Nursing, Social Work, Nutrition of the Exercise and ReactívatIMSS program, stressed that promoting physical and emotional health through family integration are part of a healthy lifestyle.

The benefits it brings to health are weight reduction and the risk associated with overweight and obesity, healthy recreation of free time, physical culture and the integral development of the human being.

He said that confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic produced an increase in sedentary behavior and a decrease in physical activity in children and adolescents, which had an impact on their weight and height.

For her part, Elizabeth Piña Moran, from the Higher School of Medicine of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), explained that in order to move towards a healthy life, in addition to moderating the consumption of traditional Mexican food, which is rich in nutrients and can be balanced, what is required is to leave a sedentary lifestyle.

“Eating three quesadillas for breakfast accompanied by a soft drink, sitting down and not drinking water all day is not the same as trying to improve that situation. Food is not bad. If you’re out on the street all day and only found a burger, that will bring the energy, but that can be occasional.”

He said that one way to change behavior patterns would be to look for natural foods, stop food abuse and improve water intake.