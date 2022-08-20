Lollapalooza Chile 2023 | Which artists are coming to the next edition of the festival?

Find out what the line up could be for the new edition of Lollapalooza in Chile.

It’s official. The new version of lollapalooza chili will take place on days March 17, 18 and 19, 2023 in Cerrillos Bicentennial Park.

Pre-sale of tickets will start next Thursday, August 25 at 12:00 p.m. at Puntoticket.cl.

The early-bird will have a stock of 2,500 tickets. will have a value of $112,000 for the three days, including service charge. Once this is exhausted, it will continue with the presaleswhose prices go from $207,200 to $291,200. Meanwhile, the normal price will be $358,400.

The prices of Lolla Lounge Pass 3 Days They will start at $320,000. And in the case of Lolla Lounge Premium Pass 3 Days the value will start at $440,000.

It should be noted that both pre-sales and normal sales will have 20% discounts at Costanera Center or buying with credit cards Chile bank.

Which artists are coming to Lollapalooza Chile 2023?

Yes ok the official line up has not been announced Lollapalooza Chile 2023, fans of the festival are already getting an idea of ​​which artists could land in the country next year.

According to the Brazilian journalist Leo Days of metropoles, billie eilish headline Lollapalooza Brazil 2023. The news was very well received in Chile and Argentina, since the artists are always the same in the three countries.

It should be remembered that Billie Eilish would arrive in Chilean territory for the first time in 2020. However, lThe appearance of Covid-19 forced her to pause her tour.

The truth is that there is still nothing official, but the possibility is not ruled out, considering that Lollapalooza seeks to keep the bar high left by Miley Cyrus at the beginning of this year.

Other artists that are believed could be part of the line up of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 are Paramore, Olivia Rodrigo, Blink 182, The 1975, Post Malone, Calvin Harris and Glass Animals.