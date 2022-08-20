Lollapalooza Chile 2023: dates, place, tickets, prices and more details of the festival tdex revtli | ANSWERS

2023 will begin recharged with music for the Chilean people. The most famous festival in the world will be held again in Chili for the tenth time, and in a few days the ticket sales will officially start. lollapalooza brings together the best of hip-hop, alternative rock, rap, and electro house. Know all the details about such a great musical event.

The lollapalooza has its origin in the USA since 1991and the Chilean version began to be carried out from the 2011 having as the place of the party the O’Higgins Park until the 2019.

For him 2023the venue will change places, but the emotion will be the same.

It’s a festival that brings together more than 100 thousand people, and offers concerts for an average of 100 artists of various musical genres.

CONFIRMED DATES, PLACE OF THE FESTIVAL AND SCHEDULE

According to the official website of lollapaloozathe event It will last 3 days.

The confirmed dates are:

– 17 / 18 / 19 of March of 2023

Likewise, the change of place of the event was determined after 9 editions.

For him 2023, lollapalooza will be received by Cerrillos Bicentennial Park.

Also, the schedule of the festival.

The platform indicates that the start of the shows and general income for the 3 days It will be at 12 p.m.and will end at 11 p.m..

Likewise, it is emphasized that people with a ticket will be able to enter the lollapalooza only until 10 pm.

Another additional point to take into account, for those attending the festivalfor 1, two or the 3 daysis that it is forbidden re-entry. In other words, it is not allowed to leave and re-enter the premises on the same day.

This detail is addressed to carriers of bracelets.

TICKET SALES AND PRICES

The tickets for this lollapalooza They are segmented by zones.

We will specify which are the areas determined by the organizers:

– Pass 3 days General

Price early-bird: 112 thousand pesos

– Lolla Lounge 3 Day Pass

presale 1: 368 thousand / 448 thousand pesos

– Lolla Lounge Premium 3-Day Pass

presale 1: 506 thousand / 616 thousand pesos

– Buy Foreigners

People who live abroad, and wish to attend the lollapaloozathey must register at Ticket Point.

The owner of the payment account must also be the owner of the ticket register.

Likewise, they may make purchases, tickets or services, up to one month before the date of completion of the festival.

– lockers

The price of this service to store objects is valued at 17 thousand pesos for the 3 days.

– Parking lots

This service for 3 days it has a price of 38 thousand pesos.

NOTE :

Prices include service charge.

ticket sales early-bird (Presale), for the Pass 3 days General, it’s already counting down. The first batch of tickets will go on sale in Ticket Point from this thursday August 25th at noon.

ready for #LollaCL2023?😱

🎟 Early Bird from $112,000 (fee included) only at https://t.co/DoRTgUCPHa on August 25 at noon

🎟 Take advantage of discounts and benefits for customers of @costaneracenter Y @Chile bank from presale 1

The tickets for the festival They can be purchased in stages. Initially, they will be with the prices early-birdand then continue with the presale 1, two Y 3and will culminate with the sale Normal.

For more details regarding the prices of the various areas and services, enter Ticket Point.

ARTISTS AND RUMORS

Although the organizers have not yet confirmed the official list of participating artists, some digital media have speculated with strong rumors on social networks.

One of these speculations revolves around Katy Perry would visit Chili for him Lollapalooza 2023.

Music Trends Colombiareported that the voice of ‘I Kissed a Girl’would be negotiating dates in South America.

With this, she would be the star artist for the editions of Brazil, Chili Y Argentina.

This Thursday August 18th, Music Trends Colombia started a long list of tweets where he raises names of artists as rumors for lollapalooza South American next year.

Between the artists that would be part of the festival in Chiliaccording to the summary of preconfirmed of the media include:

billie eilish – paramore – THE1975 – Glass Animals

Red Hot Chilli Peppers – silksonic – blink182 – Olivia Rodrigo