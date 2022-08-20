Liam Hemsworth returns to being single

(Who).- Since his divorce from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth preferred to keep a low profile to escape the media harassment that his media separation left him. Chris Hemsworth’s brother took refuge in his native Australia and began a much more discreet romantic relationship with a young woman named Gabriella Brooks. That romance would have ended this summer, after three years together, and sources close to the couple say that the 26-year-old model and actress is devastated and heartbroken after separating from her.

It seems that it was not she who took the initiative when it came to ending this chapter in her sentimental life, despite the fact that the same informants point out that the courtship has been deteriorating due to their busy professional schedules. “Liam didn’t want to be so attached to someone, and the truth is that work hasn’t stopped growing for both of them since the worst of the pandemic ended,” an insider revealed to InTouch magazine. Taking into account one of the few statements that Gabriella has made about her love affair with the Australian interpreter, it is clear that her breakup will not have suited her at all. «My personal relationship is something very important to me, something sacred. And I feel that we are in a professional sector where you have to exhibit too much, so there are things that I prefer to keep to myself. I understand the interest (about the relationship), but ultimately I guess I like having this all to myself. He is great and his family too, I feel lucky to meet them », she assured.

It was in June of last year, when after his media marriage with Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth officially introduced his girlfriend, the model Gabriella Brooks. The couple made their first official appearance at the 2021 Gold Dinner, a star-studded event, in Australia. The engagement, which supports Sydney Children’s Hospital, was also attended by Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon’s wife Lucciana Barroso. “Fantastic night to raise funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children’s mental health. Thank you, Monica Saunders-Weinberg, for organizing the evening and everything you do for Sydney Children’s Hospital,” the actor wrote on his official Instagram profile. It was in December 2019 when the couple was first seen together, since that At the time, speculation that the actor had overcome his failed marriage to Miley was unleashed in various international media.