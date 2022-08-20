“Let them talk”: lies on the ocean liner

The HBO Max streaming platform has led me to be a participant in disproportionate boredom when watching Let Them All Talkknown in Spanish with the title of let them talk, a film in which Soderbergh follows that trend of annual releases and with which, unfortunately, I waste about two hours watching a group of veteran actresses talking about life’s dilemmas. Its premiere came a year before Not a false step. I’m told much of the dialogue was improvised, plus Soderbergh shot it with minimal resources and natural light aboard the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship. the lack of emotion is so clear that the characters sink into their own improvisation. There is no other way to say it.

The plot, signed with a script by Deborah Eisenberg, revolves around a successful writer who calls herself Alice when she sets out to travel on a cruise ship with her nephew and two of her best friends to spend a few days at sea reminiscing about the past. bittersweet that he left.

Through pragmatics embedded in the dialogues like a crab in water, the characters reveal issues related to sexuality, friendship, insecurities, marital failures, love disappointments, the chiaroscuro of motherhood, the meaning of being a woman in a patriarchal society, the bitter taste of old age from a female point of view. And in the interiors of the transatlantic everything is skillfully shot by Soderbergh when she uses her minimalist camera, with the compositional care of some shots that reflect the immediate concerns of the writer.

But nothing revealing or emotional happens because, in effect, he prefers that the talks build the narrative instead of that typical structure of cause and effect where the action is decisive to drive the characters, almost as if it were a tragicomedy cracked by theatrical roots. That decision tires me until I no longer care about the literary restlessness of the writer who walks the deck or bathes in the pool; the shy nephew’s attempt to win over his aunt’s literary agent; the two friends who play board games while they watch and gossip.

Meryl Streep’s central performance weighs less than a quarter at the bottom of a fountain when she puts herself in the shoes of that writer who takes refuge in the letters to externalize her personal wounds. Of course, I highlight a remarkable secondary performance by Dianne West as that lady with the soul of a poet who, near the third act, releases a chilling soliloquy about human isolation and the value of life. Everything seems to repeat itself ductilely. Here the coral story, common in Soderbergh’s cinema, navigates in a very adaptable way through the ocean of automatism, and the comedy, at least for me, feels as cold as the waters of the Atlantic.

Data sheet

Original title: Let Them All Talk

Year: 2020

Duration: 1hr 53min

Country: USA

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Script: Deborah Eisenberg

Music: Thomas Newman

Photography: Steven Soderbergh

Distribution: Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen, Lucas Hedges, Gemma Chan,

Qualification: 5/10