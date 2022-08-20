Learn how to do close planting in the garden

No matter how big your garden is, there never seems to be enough room for everything you want to include in your garden. sowing. This is especially true if you’ve gotten carried away buying seeds and plants, which is very easy to do when you’re full of enthusiasm for gardening. There are several techniques that can help you get more out of your garden and one of them is the nearby planting.

Next, we will give you some tips so that your planting is a success, leaving the right space at the time of planting. plant and taking advantage of every inch. So if you’ve ever felt lost trying to figure out how to space your planting, you came to the right place. There are great ways to space food crops in just about any possible location.

What are the benefits of close planting?

This technique is used to make the process more efficient. uninterrupted growth of plants and their roots, by sowing with a particular pattern, similar to staggered. This allows the leaves to practically not rub against each other during maturity. This accommodation creates a microclimate between the plants and the soil that retains moisture and protects the soil from erosion. This type of planting also improves root growth, leading to increased biological activity and the amount of organic matter in the soil.

As an added benefit, it decreases weed growth and maximize the number of plants per area, you will benefit from it by increasing performance. When close planting is done, the plants have the same distance from each other.

How is close planting done in orchards?

You must distribute the seedlings so that they have enough space to grow and create the microclimate what do you need. It is best to use the staggered pattern and place the seeds or seedlings at a space of 2.5 or 5 cm, depending on the ones you want to grow. If the seeds are too small to handle, spread them as evenly as possible. To imagine the staggered pattern, imagine a hexagon, a plant will be in the middle and another one will be located at each of the ends and so on.

Your seedlings will grow healthier if you decide to transplant when the leaves are thriving, that is when the roots are also strongest. Remember that you must acclimatize the plants days before transplanting them, gradually bringing them to room temperature. We recommend doing the transplant in the cool time of the day, immediately after watering so that the roots adapt to the soil.

Another efficient planting strategy

The intercropping, on the other hand, is an option to plant two vegetables in the same space, making the most of it. Some vegetables can share space amicably, so you can plant early crops that will be removed from the garden along with late crops. For example, radishes are often planted with carrots. Radishes ripen quickly and loosen the soil for late-sprouting carrots. Unlike companion planting to deter pests, intercropping combines plants to save space.

Combine two plants in the same place can be a bit tricky. You don’t want two space hogs competing for space, sun, water, and nutrients. In a bad matchup, one plant is likely to win at the expense of the other. To ensure your vegetables can co-exist peacefully, pair them with complementary partners and choose an intercropping technique that works best for your garden.

It is also advisable to take advantage of this technique to use partial shade created by tall plants and plant vegetables next to them that do not require full sun. For example, tall tomato and corn plants love to be located in a warm, sunny spot. They create a shaded area behind or below that is perfect for planting some lettuce or beet seeds.