Lady Di took her first: Sofía Vergara signs up for the most sophisticated manicure of all time

“Lady Di wore it first”, a phrase that is repeated a lot in the writing of ‘Vogue.es’ when we talk about fashion trends and also beauty. It is not for less, it is already known by all those present here that Diana of Wales was one of the royals european with more style and what else has inspired her look over the years. It is so much so that, to this day, he continues to be an icon of age-old style and is not lacking in the mood board none of those who know the most about fashion.

This is the case also of Sofia Vergara. The actress, who was seen in Beverly Hills showing off a perfect look in different shades of green, also wore bright red nails of medium size and with a rounded silhouette that were very reminiscent of Lady Di’s favorites. Inspiration or chance?

Both Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton always resort to manicures in neutral tones that do not make their hands stand out too much – you know, things of protocol. However, as we already know, Lady Di was different. “I like to be a free spirit. There are those who do not like it, but I am like that, ”she said in an interview. His hairdresser, Sam McKnight, revealed that Diana bit her nails and that, when she finally stopped doing it in 1991, she was “so proud of her looks” that she chose a vibrant shade to show them off. The ultra bright red nails they became her alternative to the power of a red lip and she painted them that way for important events where she was going to be the center of attention.

In a world in which nail-arts The most daring and crazy dominate the most requested manicures in beauty centers, the sophisticated red manicure like that of Sofía Vergara and Lady Di it’s a breath of fresh air that classic girls will love.