Kylie Jenner receives criticism for uploading a video of her daughter singing a song

Undoubtedly, Kylie Jenner has proven to be much closer to her fans through social networks, where she takes advantage of and publishes constant content for her followers, especially those who see her on TikTok, because in fact it has been on this platform where she uploads clips every day that she publishes nowhere else.

In fact, it was through this medium that the youngest of the Kardashian sisters confessed that her parents had thought of another name for her, which is why her fans were surprised, because they would never have imagined Kylie with another name and, above all, , to her makeup brand being called differently. It was through a video where he revealed that he could have been called ‘Kennedy’, however, his parents ended up agreeing with Kylie.

And it seems that uploading so much innate content on his TikTok has brought him more fame than he has, but that is also equivalent to being the victim of strong comments and criticism, just as it happened recently where his more than 40 million fans In the social network, the youngest of the Jenner shared a clip in which it appears in his Lamborghini car valued at more than 200 thousand dollars and this time he was with a pleasant company, because it was his eldest daughter, Stormi West.

In the recording, the little girl and her mother sing “Mamacita”, the song of her partner and father, Travis Scott. A short clip that would have become popular and that has quickly exceeded 20 million views and thousands of messages where some assure the tenderness that the little girl reflects, but many, for the most part, They have talked about how inappropriate the video is considering the lyrics that both are singing.

When translating the song into Spanish it would be: “Mommy, I really need you. I need you now… she goes crazy when the lights go out”, is a fragment of the rapper’s theme song, which is why users did not take long to comment on the publication and criticize the model for letting her daughter, only four years old, sing that song with such inappropriate lyrics. “Call me old-fashioned, but isn’t Stormi a little small to be singing that song?”, “I don’t know about you, but this seems inappropriate to me”, “Kylie really is a bad mother because, how does Stormi know that song?, they wrote in the profile.

Of course, there were also many messages that highlighted the beauty of both and the tenderness of the model’s first-born when she sang her father’s song. However, the creator of ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ has not cared, who has even taken the minor to the concert that the musician recently had, where she returned to the stage after months of absence. The event was recorded in a sweet video in which Stormi looked excited to see her father, who even mentioned her on his show.

Of course, the little girl wore headphones that leveled out the loud sound of the show. So it’s not all that surprising that The daughter of both is the most fanatic of the singer and for the same reason, each of his songs is known regardless of the content.

Learn about the news in this video: