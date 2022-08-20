Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker reveals new health struggle after life-threatening illness

Ads

Travis Barker appears to be suffering from a new health struggle after being hospitalized for pancreatitis in July.

Turning to his Instagram Stories, the Blink-182 drummer shared an update with his fans, suggesting he contracted COVID-19. Alongside a photo of him playing drums on a wooden board in a dimly lit room, the 46-year-old included the caption: “Covid sucks, I’d rather play drums.”

His fans rushed to the comments section to share their concern, with a sign: “Rest and come back soon!” while a second remarked: “Awww that sucks, pray you heal very quickly.”

“Get well soon mate,” wrote a third, and a fourth added, “You will feel better and be back to playing drums in no time … you have it !!!!”

Travis shared a new health update

Travis’s health update comes after he recovered from a potentially life-threatening bout of pancreatitis in June. According to TMZ, doctors believe the disease was triggered by the removal of a polyp “in a very sensitive area” during an endoscopy.

The star’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, wrote a heartwarming message after her scary rush to the hospital. Taking up her stories on Instagram, the 43-year-old wrote: “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so moved and grateful. “

Kourtney has gathered behind her boyfriend

She concluded the message by writing, “I am so grateful to our Cedars Sinai specialists, doctors and nurses for taking such good care of my husband and I during our stay.”

Earlier this year, Travis and Kourtney got married just seven months after announcing their engagement. Flying to Portofino, the duo enjoyed an ultra-luxurious wedding ceremony complete with authentic Italian cuisine and live music.

The two got married in May

The Blink-182 drummer asked the question to the Kardashians star at a beach hotel in Montecito, California, surrounded by an elaborate floral frame of red roses and candles.

