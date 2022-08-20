Kourtney Kardashian fans are confused by her bizarre Instagram photoshoot with urinals

Kourtney Kardashian made headlines for her relationship with Travis Barker, but now all fans can talk about is the reality star’s bizarre urinal photoshoot. Here’s what Kardashian posted on Instagram and what fans say about it.

Kourtney Kardashian | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian posed with urinals in “backstage” photos from “backstage” in one of Travis Barker’s shows

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been making headlines since early 2021 for their relationship and over-the-top PDA. But recently, the reality star has grabbed the attention of her fans for a different reason.

On August 16, Kardashian shared a series of photos on his Instagram. The images showed older brother Kardashian-Jenner posing backstage at one of Travis Barker’s shows. Barker supported his friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout tour.

She wore a long pink coat over black lingerie and high heels in each photo. According to Page Six, the chewing gum-colored coat is manufactured by the Kwaidan Editions brand and retails for $ 2,950.

A couple of photos showed Barker and the reality star holding hands. And some photos showed Kardashian posing in front of a row of urinals… some of them not red.

He simply titled the post, “backstage”.

Kourtney Kardashian fans are confused by her urinal backstage photo shoot

Fans fail to make sense of Kourtney Kardashian’s backstage photo shoot. They are particularly perplexed by her use of unflushed urinals as props in her photos. They wrote their views in the comments section of Kardashian’s Instagram post.

“Not the urinals in the back,” said one fan, while another asked, “I love you, but why are you in the men’s room !!?”

“It’s pee in the urinal for me,” remarked one fan, while another wondered, “It’s Travis’s pee.”

Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, seemed to love the photo shoot. He also suggested that some illegal activities may have occurred behind the scenes. “What happens behind the scenes? even your perf ?, ”commented Barker.

The reality star has been showing more of her relationship with Travis Barker lately

Kourtney Kardashian wants the world to know that she and Travis Barker are still madly in love. In addition to the bizarre backstage urinal photo shoot on the drummer’s show, the reality star shared several other posts showing her new life as a wife.

On August 12, she shared a series of Instagram photos of herself accompanying Barker on tour. She titled the images, “Tour Wife”. Barker replied in the comments: “Is tour life better with you ??.”

Earlier that day, Kardashian posted three Instagram photos of herself riding Barker while playing drums. “Time for drum practice,” she captioned the images, to which Barker commented, “Favorite time of day?”

